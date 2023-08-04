Roman Reigns' former rival to interfere and prevent Jimmy Uso from turning on his brother Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is set for the biggest match of his career as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. However, reports suggest that his twin brother Jimmy might be the one to cost him the championship by turning heel.

Jimmy and Jey Uso revolted against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and, as a result, had to pay the price. Solo Sikoa and Reigns took out Jimmy. However, Jey swore vengeance and challenged Reigns to Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. The former has been a solid hand since he became part of the Bloodline angle, and many believe he should dethrone Reigns.

If Jimmy Uso returns at SummerSlam and tries to cost his brother the championship, Jey Uso's old friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Sami Zayn could interfere in the match, preventing him from doing the unthinkable. His help could lead to Jey capitalizing and defeating Reigns.

As it is, Zayn is not on the SummerSlam card since his tag team partner Kevin Owens is out with an injury, and this would be the perfect way to showcase him.

Sami Zayn's history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

While the current tag team champion does not belong to the Samoan Dynasty, he was an essential member of The Bloodline for a long time. Zayn shoehorned his way into the faction and got the approval of Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

While it took him time to win over Jey Uso, the two men became very close. He had to turn on Zayn when the latter betrayed Reigns reluctantly. Sami faced Roman for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023 but came up short.

Even after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Jey and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 39 for the Tag Team Titles, the former always cared for Jey Uso.

He tried to make The Right Hand Man understand that Reigns was manipulating him. Now with Jey Uso finally standing against The Tribal Chief, Sami Zayn could be right by his side to prevent anyone from stealing his glory.

