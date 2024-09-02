Roman Reigns' friend betrays him for a monster, OTC to have 2 Enforcers? 3 directions for the Original Tribal Chief when he returns to WWE 

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by The Bloodline a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. While the company was advertising him for the September 13 episode of the blue brand, he has now been pulled from the upcoming show.

Regardless, the Original Tribal Chief's potential return doesn't seem too far off. Fans should expect Roman Reigns to return shortly to restart his feud with the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

The following piece will take a look at three potential directions for Reigns when he returns to the Stamford-based promotion:

#3. Roman Reigns costs The Bloodline a potential win against Street Profits and #DIY

The Bloodline will take on #DIY and Street Profits in an eight-man tag team match on the post-Bash in Berlin edition of WWE SmackDown. However, this could turn into something more, as fans could witness the return of Roman Reigns during the encounter.

The creative team could have the Original Tribal Chief return to help the babyfaces defeat Solo's faction. Reigns could then join forces with #DIY and Profits to take out the entire Bloodline.

This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a possible match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Bad Blood.

#2. The Original Tribal Chief forms a new faction with two Enforcers

Given Roman Reigns can't fight the entire Bloodline alone, he will likely form a faction following his comeback. One potential name who is rumored to join his potential faction is Zilla Fatu.

Son of late great Umaga, Zilla, acknowledged Reigns on social media a while back and is expected to make his WWE debut shortly and align with the former Universal Champion. Zilla could be Roman's new Enforcer, given his ruthlessness inside the squared circle.

However, the former Shield member could have another Enforcer in his potential faction in the form of Jacob Fatu. The 32-year-old was recently made to relinquish his WWE Tag Team Title by Solo Sikoa. Given the humiliation, The Samoan Werewolf could turn on The Street Champion, only to join Reigns as the second Enforcer.

Before signing with WWE, Jacob used to team up with Zilla in the independent circuit. Hence, it won't be a bad idea if the company reunites them under Roman's umbrella.

#1. Paul Heyman betrays Reigns leading to a massive reunion

From once being booed heavily despite being a babyface to being the face of WWE, Roman Reigns has come a long way. While much of the credit for this transition goes to the Original Tribal Chief himself, one can't deny Reigns' special counsel and his best friend, Paul Heyman's, contributions to his career.

The WWE Hall of Famer has played a crucial role in Roman's transition from The Big Dog to the Original Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. However, it can be argued that Reigns now doesn't need Heyman's services.

Hence, the legendary manager could betray Reigns for reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Heyman shares a good bond with Breakker, and the company aligning the Hall of Famer with the up-and-coming star could lead to another legendary wrestler-manager partnership on television.

If that is indeed the case, Heyman's betrayal could lead to a massive reunion. Given Jey Uso is currently involved in an angle with Bron, Reigns could return to help his former Right Hand Man, leading to a massive reunion.

