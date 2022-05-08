2 reasons why Roman Reigns should be pinned at WrestleMania Backlash and 2 he shouldn't

It took a while, but Roman Reigns is finally confirmed to be part of a match at WrestleMania Backlash. He will be joining The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a six-man tag team match that promises to be fireworks.

Despite so many champions being in the ring together in this match, nothing will be on the line on Sunday. But that doesn't mean there is nothing at stake. In fact, tensions have been boiling over between the two teams in recent weeks.

The Tribal Chief has reigned as champion for close to two years now. In that time, he has taken on opponents ranging from Brock Lesnar to Daniel Bryan, and he hasn't been pinned in that time. However, fans are confident that the Scottish Warrior will be the one to hand Reigns his first pinfall in a while.

The question arises whether WWE should do the unthinkable and have the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion take a pin in the match. On that note, we present two reasons for and against that happening.

#4. Why Roman Reigns should be pinned at WrestleMania Backlash: It would instantly make the show a big deal and put more eyes on SmackDown

SmackDown would receive a jolt if its face was pinned

Roman Reigns is an absolute megastar and the biggest draw the company has today. Naturally, that means anything involving him makes headlines. Imagine the scenes if his streak of being unpinned comes to an end at WrestleMania Backlash.

If Reigns eats the pin thanks to a Claymore or RKO, it would instantly make the following SmackDown episodes must-watch. Also, given that the premium live event itself isn't the most noteworthy, this would give fans a historic moment to make up for lackluster build-up.

#3. Why Reigns shouldn't be pinned: There are others in the match who could take it ahead of him

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He is the top star in all of WWE, one who hasn't been pinned in over two years. If he is competing in a match where there are five other men, logic dictates that he must be protected.

Even if The Bloodline takes the L, one of Jimmy or Jey Uso can be the one to take the pin. Having Reigns pinned is great for shock value, but it's not like WWE doesn't have any other options in the match. One of The Usos taking the pin would also be beneficial for the storyline, particularly if The Head of the Table gets angry at his cousins for dishonoring him.

#2. Why Reigns should be pinned: It would increase the intensity of his championship rivalry with Drew McIntyre

It's clear that Reigns vs. McIntyre is the bigger conclusion from the match

Drew McIntyre has made clear his intentions to take Roman Reigns' head off with the Claymore. If he makes a statement and actually pins his rival for the three count, their inevitable championship match will have the stakes turned up to eleven.

A great booking decision could be to have McIntyre pin Reigns in the middle of the ring and win the match for his team. When that happens, The Tribal Chief's fury would know no bounds. Him letting fury get the best of him is exactly the kind of mistake that could cost him his title and his status as the man in WWE.

#1. Why Reigns shouldn't be pinned: WWE can save that moment for Drew McIntyre in a singles match

As tempting as it is to have Roman Reigns disgrace The Bloodline and lose to a pinfall, it also makes sense to save it for a bigger occasion. WWE could have top challenger Drew McIntyre do the honors and send the champion to Claymore Country when they meet.

One of The Usos should take the pin after an intensely-contested six-man tag team match, causing Reigns to snap at his cousins and disown them. When that happens, The Usos can go on to challenge RK-Bro for the tag team title unification match, leaving their Tribal Chief alone in his battle against McIntyre.

Nearly two years as champion has shown us that without his cousins to aid him, Roman Reigns is weakened. He should then finally taste defeat at the hands of The Scottish Warrior, finally bringing the reign (pun intended) of terror to a close.

