Roman Reigns to give Paul Heyman an ultimatum on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins revealed that Roman Reigns and CM Punk will be present in Italy on the March 21, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown emanating from Unipol Area in Bologna. In fact, The Visionary himself will be taking a trip to the blue show to confront The 'YTC' and the Second City Saint.

However, this is not the first time Reigns has been announced for the blue show. On the previous episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed the Original Tribal Chief would appear on the upcoming show as well. During the same segment, he referred to CM Punk as his friend and called him by his moniker 'The Best in the World'.

On this week's SmackDown, before his showdown with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Reigns can share a segment with Paul Heyman. He could bring The Wiseman beside him and claim that he is willing to forgive the Hall of Famer for consoling The Voice of the Voiceless on RAW if Heyman agrees to never side with Punk or show him mercy ever again. This ultimatum placed in front of The Wiseman can be the final trigger before either Heyman snaps and chooses Punk or folds his hands to acknowledge The Tribal Chief once again.

Whatever Heyman decides to do, it provides the perfect opportunity for CM Punk to enter the arena. If Heyman sides with Punk, The Best in the World could enter the arena with a smirk on his face and hug the Hall of Famer, agitating Roman Reigns further. In the other scenario, Heyman could choose Roman Reigns, leading to CM Punk entering the arena and claiming that the OTC will never stop being a bully regardless of being one of the babyfaces of the company.

Roman Reigns has given himself a new name ahead of WrestleMania 41

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is on the cover of WWE 2K25. Interestingly, it's not just him but the entire Bloodline on the cover of the Bloodline Edition of the game including Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Recently, Roman Reigns revealed that the cover showcased all the members because that is what he has chosen. He revealed that he is the 'High Tide', the one who lifts other ships around him.

"This is what every man should aspire to be right here. It's what they should aspire to do. The Bloodline's too good. I'm the High Tide. I lift all the ships. This cover speaks to that. I didn’t do it by myself, but I also refused to do it by myself. I could have. We're too special. We changed everything. From my Bloodline to yours."

It remains to be seen how the OTC interacts with Seth Rollins and CM Punk on the Road to WrestleMania.

