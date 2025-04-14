Roman Reigns to go after every Bloodline member who betrayed him in the past? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has long been one of the top stars in WWE. Beginning in 2020, he turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. This led to the Bloodline saga, which has been the biggest story in pro wrestling for a long time now.

The OTC turned babyface last year and reunited with many members of The Bloodline, both family and otherwise, after some rough moments in the past. Now, however, Roman may have teased that he's fed up with his family, and it could lead to the former Undisputed WWE Champion targeting each member who has burned him in the past.

Roman Reigns noted that he can't trust anybody, and this is due to the betrayal of Paul Heyman. While his Wiseman claims to still be truly loyal to Roman, Heyman has decided to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania instead of Roman's.

If this new attitude takes hold of Roman Reigns, he could make sure that Paul Heyman doesn't make it to WrestleMania. From there, he could shift his attention to Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, two men who had ditched him in the past.

That then raises questions about Jimmy Uso. Big Jim has been the most fiercely loyal to the OTC, but that doesn't mean he's safe. This version of Reigns could try to target everyone who has been in The Bloodline in WWE.

Roman Reigns may need to turn heel in WWE for this to work

In theory, this move would mean Roman Reigns needs to turn heel in WWE. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are beloved babyfaces, so taking either man out would likely get boos from the crowd.

The same can be said about Paul Heyman, thanks to his affiliation with CM Punk, who is extremely over. Jimmy Uso is also a sympathetic figure, again making Roman's need to turn heel clear.

On the other hand, there are some former Bloodline members who are villains. Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline, for example, could still be targets for the OTC. Then there is The Rock, who is one of the biggest heels on the planet.

In many ways, Roman isn't a traditional babyface in WWE anyway. He is still arrogant and talks down to people, yet fans love him. So, while a heel turn may be necessary for some opposition, he could opt to just remain Roman Reigns. Not a heel, not a babyface, but instead a star who targets the entirety of The Bloodline.

