Roman Reigns to hand over the Ula Fala to 12-time champion after WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring his comments

Roman Reigns suffered a brutal loss at WWE WrestleMania 41 after an intriguing battle with CM Punk and the winner, Seth Rollins. Could he have an emotional meltdown and resign as The Tribal Chief?

Ad

The main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 featured a dramatic Triple-Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. Paul Heyman shocked the universe when he landed low blows on both Reigns and Punk to join forces with Rollins, leading to The Visionary's victory.

Considering it was the OTC's second consecutive loss in the main event of WrestleMania, he might start questioning his legitimacy as the leader of his family. In discontentment, he could go ahead to hand over the sacred Ula Fala to former 10-time tag team champion Jey Uso, who won the World Heavyweight Championship on the same night.

Ad

Trending

While inducting Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame last year, Roman Reigns famously said that he would not be called The Tribal Chief the moment he didn't have The Wiseman by his side.

"The moment I'm not with The Wiseman is the moment you won't see The Tribal Chief anymore," Reigns said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman hasn't been as strong as he used to be with The Bloodline backing him up. After the last loyal pawn, Paul Heyman, also left his side, he might truly be considered a Tribal Chief without a tribe. On the other hand, Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and defeated the monstrous Gunther all by himself to prove his worth as a main eventer.

With the ongoing rise of former Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, he will be the perfect candidate to replace Roman Reigns as the rightful Tribal Chief. That being said, this scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. Fans will have to wait for the plans to reveal themselves.

Ad

Other possible directions for Roman Reigns following WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

While handing over the Ula Fala is a realistic option for The Tribal Chief after WWE WrestleMania 41, it is certainly not the only direction things could go for the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

After Paul Heyman's betrayal, Roman Reigns could start a feud with Seth Rollins, who is seemingly the special counsel's newest client. The feud could culminate on a big stage such as SummerSlam 2025.

There is also a chance that the OTC will blame CM Punk for reverse manipulating Paul Heyman, leading to the betrayal. The two could have a heated storyline over the next few months. Last but not least, Reigns, Punk, and Rollins could have another Triple-Threat down the road to possibly determine the number one contender for one of the World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jitesh Puri Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.

He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.

For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected] Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.