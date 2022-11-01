Roman Reigns hypes up his return to Dallas for WWE RAW, promises to “embarrass” Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recalled defeating Brock Lesnar in the title unification match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas ahead of his return to the city for RAW.

The Tribal Chief kickstarted his current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the state of the Cowboys. He has held on to the title since then, defeating the likes of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre along the way.

Roman's next title defense is scheduled for Crown Jewel, where he will face Logan Paul in a singles match. The Head of the Table will also be present on RAW to promote the upcoming bout.

Taking to Twitter ahead of his appearance on the red brand, Reigns reminded everyone that his historic championship run began in Dallas, where tonight's RAW will take place. The Samoan also promised to "embarrass" Logan Paul in their match at Crown Jewel.

Jim Cornette backed Roman Reigns to retain his title at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will be the latter's third match inside the squared circle. While Logan has been training with the likes of Shawn Michaels and Hurricane Helms before the bout, not many back him to usurp the Tribal Chief.

Jim Cornette also shared his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between the two megastars. The former WWE manager stated that while he is impressed with Logan's in-ring abilities, the Maverick has minimal chances of beating Roman Reigns:

"It's going to be good," said Cornette. "Logan Paul takes this seriously and he's a very prideful person. He's been training. We saw him do way better before than what he ought to of for his level of inexperience. They're not going to switch the belt but they've given Saudi Arabia for their 50 million dollars a big main event with somebody they can say, and truthfully so, is a big American celebrity."

While Roman Reigns is set to be present on RAW, there is no word on Logan Paul's availability. The YouTuber was last seen on SmackDown where he knocked Jey Uso out with a punch.

