Roman Reigns' imitation of late WWE legend from 9 years ago goes viral: Did he nail it?

Roman Reigns has arguably one of the best imitation skills in all of WWE. From 'Macho Man' Randy Savage to Paul Bearer, The Tribal Chief has imitated some of the most popular legends the wrestling business has ever seen.

Speaking of Paul Bearer, the late WWE legend had a distinct voice that became one of the defining features of his gimmick. In a resurfaced clip from nine years ago, Roman Reigns can be seen imitating the late Hall of Famer.

Watch the entire clip below:

Reigns’ most recent impression of a WWE legend came in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief showed up on the March 3, 2023, episode of SmackDown to confront Cody Rhodes. During the segment, Reigns made a solid impression of 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes, which made the entire arena pop.

WWE has not uploaded a video of superstars imitating legends in a long time. The fans might have to wait to get another compilation of the roster mimicking the iconic catchphrases of the legends and world champions of the past.

Will Roman Reigns be on WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel this week?

WWE taped the final episode of SmackDown before Crown Jewel on October 27. A fan's tweet revealed the clip of Roman Reigns making his entrance in the taping of next week's episode of the blue brand. It is worth mentioning that The Tribal Chief, John Cena, and LA Knight will be in action at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Cena will square off against Solo Sikoa in singles action. Reigns, on the other hand, will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Knight. The pair signed the contract for the match last Friday on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if the Megastar will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Fans can check out the final match card for Crown Jewel 2023 here.

