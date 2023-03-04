Why did Roman Reigns imitate Dusty Rhodes on WWE SmackDown? Heartwarming reason revealed

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' imitation of Dusty Rhodes became the highlight of the battle of words on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief emphasized that Cody didn't have what it took to beat him at WrestleMania 39 by reiterating the words of The American Dream.

Dusty Rhodes was a legend of the business as his work transcended several promotions, including WCW, NWA, and WWE. His character of being the son of a plumber was a huge favorite among fans. Even after his passing, the legend's work continues to be appreciated throughout the industry as WWE have even named a tag team tournament after him.

However, Roman Reigns' imitation of Dusty Rhodes on WWE SmackDown wasn't just meant to mock Cody Rhodes. There was a deeper meaning behind it. A friend of Paul Heyman, the Hall of Famer pushed Reigns to be the best in the business. He saw the 'it' factor in him since the start of his wrestling journey.

Dusty Rhodes was one of Roman Reigns' mentors during the latter's development phase in 2010. Paul Heyman occasionally brings up this fact to tease Cody Rhodes, even implying that The Tribal Chief was the son the legend always wanted. Reigns and Dusty Rhodes did share a close connection.

The Tribal Chief imitated Rhodes on WWE SmackDown not only to show Cody Rhodes how much he knew about his father but also as a tribute to the WCW and WWE legend.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns has imitated Dusty Rhodes before

During an interview, Roman Reigns recalled how he cut a promo in FCW that resonated with the Hall of Fame legend. The American Dream knew exactly what he was talking about.

"When I was making $500 a week down in FCW, I cut a promo for Dusty Rhodes. I don’t remember all of it, but I pretty much said, ‘I’m a walking one billion dollar check.’ Everybody looked at me like, ‘what the heck, this guy is crazy.'"

The American Dream had a different opinion on the man who went on to be The Head of the Table on both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown.

"Dream [Dusty] at the time, a Hall of Famer, a bonafide draw, someone who drove the business forward, he understood what I was talking about. Ten, eleven years later, look what’s happening. When it comes to being a Hall of Famer, being a legend in this game, my work speaks for itself." [H/T Fightful]

Apart from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, there seems to be a tug-of-war between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes over the legacy of Dusty Rhodes.

The Head of the Table believes he is honoring the memory of The Dream, who refined his talent. Meanwhile, Rhodes is on a mission to capture the WWE Title for the sake of his family's legacy.

