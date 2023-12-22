Roman Reigns to introduce new Bloodline member at Royal Rumble 2024? Next possible move explored

Roman Reigns has announced his fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief in the build-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief delivered the blockbuster announcement last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Reigns was then challenged by Randy Orton to a title match at the upcoming premium live event.

While Roman Reigns denied the challenge, he knew trouble was only just getting started for him as LA Knight and AJ Styles joined Randy Orton against The Bloodline in a segment of the blue brand. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might be forced to introduce a member of his extended family as backup to The Bloodline in 2024.

The person in question is none other than Zilla Fatu. The late WWE legend Umaga’s youngest son was spotted backstage at a recent AEW television taping, raising speculations about him possibly signing with Tony Khan’s promotion. However, there is no word on if Khan wants to bring him to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fatu was rumored to sign with WWE at the height of The Bloodline civil war storyline, but that did not happen. He spoke about his desire to join the Stamford-based promotion during an interview with Straight Shoot: A Wrestling Podcast.

"It feels great, uce. I wish it really happened. You know, I wish they made that phone call. But, you know, like I said, I'm in no rush. Taking this independent ride, you know, at my pace and just learning, you know, not rushing. Cannot rush greatness, you know. Bro, I'm just, I'm excited, uce. I'm so excited for my future, uce," Zilla Fatu said.

Ideally, Fatu would spend some time in WWE’s developmental brand NXT before joining Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline on the main roster. It remains to be seen if the young member of the legendary Anoa'i family will join the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2024.

Did WWE reveal Roman Reigns' opponent for the 2024 Royal Rumble?

Roman Reigns refused to accept Randy Orton’s challenge to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Both men were supposed to headline SummerSlam 2022 for the title, but Orton’s back injuries forced the Stamford-based promotion to scrap those plans.

WWE taped the December 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown last week. During the show, General Manager Nick Aldis booked Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a triple threat match to determine the new number one contender to The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The match is set to take place at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution next year. It remains to be seen if the top title will be defended in a one-on-one situation or if we will see Roman Reigns be cornered in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Do you think Zilla Fatu will join The Bloodline in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!