Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa: Which major star has the higher net worth in 2023?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Hollywood actor Jason Momoa are at the apex of two different industries. Momoa's critically acclaimed role in Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo eventually got him an entry into the DCEU franchise as Aquaman, a movie that gained him widespread recognition.

Although their striking similarities in appearance and personality have been newsworthy since 2018, Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa aren't related. The Tribal Chief hails from the Samoan Anoaʻi family tree, while Momoa is from mixed ancestry. His father is a Native Hawaiian, while his mother is of a German-Irish lineage.

Jason's worth is more than Roman's, although the two superstars have found a lot of success this year. Roman Reigns' net worth in 2023 stands at $20 million, as recorded in March. He reportedly has a salary of $5 million, part of which goes to charities such as Susan G. Komen and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Jason Momoa's net worth in 2023 is reportedly around $25 million. He often lends his support to UNEP and other developmental causes.

Reigns is one of the highest-paid superstars in modern-day WWE, so Momoa overcoming him shows the potential of the entertainment industry. Many wrestlers have turned to acting due to the same reason, with John Cena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and even The Miz becoming huge sensations in the world of Hollywood.

Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa haven't had the privilege of sharing the screen. However, The Tribal Chief did venture into acting from 2019 onwards. His biggest project was in the role of Mateo Hobbs in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which starred Dwayne Johnson.

He has also done several voiceovers for animated movies like Rumble and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns took a subtle dig at Jason Momoa during a fan-interaction

The Aquaman actor has been aware of the rumors of him having a similar appearance to the real-life Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi since 2018. However, he hasn't had the honor of meeting the long-standing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

K.C. Richards @thelinedrive WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jason Momoa says people have told him that he looks like Roman Reigns Jason Momoa says people have told him that he looks like Roman Reigns https://t.co/nLgv3IaNEH Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns have never been seen in the same place. I’m just saying. twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s… Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns have never been seen in the same place. I’m just saying. twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s…

Roman Reigns has had his say on Jason Momoa, though. During a live event in 2021, The Bloodline faced Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods. Before the match commenced, a fan shouted, “You were great in Aquaman!” to Reigns.

The latter replied hilariously:

"That movie would have made way more money if I was in it.”

The Tribal Chief's next match is going to be at Night of Champions on May 27. Speaking of his so-called 'doppelganger,' Jason Momoa will star in blockbusters such as Fast X and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom this year.

