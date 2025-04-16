Roman Reigns to join The Rock and John Cena after The Bloodline's future was confirmed? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been betrayed by almost everyone he has trusted. The OG Bloodline seems to have dissolved following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. On the show, the OTC confronted Paul Heyman for choosing CM Punk over him and shoved him to seemingly end his union with The Wiseman.

The Hall of Famer will enter The Show of Shows alongside The Second City Saint, and Reigns will be by himself. After WrestleMania 41, Heyman might continue to work with CM Punk. Meanwhile, Reigns might become the third member of The Rock and John Cena's faction in a huge twist.

The Final Boss acknowledged Roman Reigns after the latter defeated Solo Sikoa in January. After the fiasco with Heyman, the OTC might want to re-establish himself as the most dominant superstar without The Wiseman. To do that, he needs to get closer to the Undisputed WWE Championship, and joining hands with The Brahma Bull and The Cenation Leader could allow him to do just that.

John Cena is on his retirement tour. Even if he becomes champion at The Show of Shows, someone will need to dethrone him before he leaves the company. Roman Reigns can be Cena's final challenger.

The Triple Threat match between the OTC, The Visionary, and The Best in the World has garnered significant attention from the WWE Universe. Fans are speculating on the winner of Night One's main event, and all three stalwarts have their fair share of votes.

On the go-home episode of RAW before 'Mania, Seth Rollins claimed that the winner of the Triple Threat bout would determine the future of WWE, and he isn't wrong. All three stars are among the top names in the industry, and they will square off for bragging rights in Las Vegas.

"This is the biggest, most important Triple Threat match in the history of WrestleMania, in the history of this company, [and] in the history of this industry. Because the winner of this match will determine the future of our industry."

The match is going to be extremely unpredictable since all three superstars will bring their absolute best to the ring. This is the first time CM Punk will headline WrestleMania.

