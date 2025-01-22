Roman Reigns to kick top WWE Superstar out of the OG Bloodline for conspiring against him? Speculating possible swerve

Roman Reigns is all set to enter the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2025 with his eyes on winning the traditional match. The Original Tribal Chief has already reclaimed his Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa and now wants the Undisputed WWE Championship back from Cody Rhodes. Amid this, there is a chance that Roman might kick Sami Zayn out of the OG Bloodline for conspiring against him.

These speculations emerged from the recent episode of RAW, where Sami declared his official entry for the Men's Royal Rumble match. In his promo, the Honorary Uce also put The OTC on notice, as Zayn aims to win the Rumble. Additionally, the OG Bloodline has been engaged in multiple segments with Seth Rollins over the past few weeks, and we all know that Roman doesn't like The Visionary.

He even rejected the idea of the former Shield member being their fifth partner for last year's Survivor Series: WarGames when they needed one the most. It's also important to note that Sami Zayn considered entering the Men's Royal Rumble match after being motivated by The Visionary to do something for himself. Zayn thanked Rollins for the suggestions on RAW this week.

With the 40-year-old star building a strong relationship with Roman Reigns' biggest rival, The OTC might not hesitate to kick Sami out of the Original Bloodline. Moreover, since Zayn has clarified that he intends to eliminate the Head of the Table from the over-the-top-rope battle, Reigns might not have liked this assertion either.

This scenario is only possible if Roman appears before the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE. It's speculative but holds a true chance of unfolding, especially with the growing bond between Seth and Sami.

Will Roman Reigns appear in WWE before Royal Rumble 2025?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will air live on February 1, 2025, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. With Roman Reigns already confirmed for this Premium Live Event, the question arises: Will the OTC appear in WWE before this mega event?

According to speculation, there is a chance that the Head of the Table could appear on the upcoming episode of RAW on Netflix, which will take place on January 27, 2025. The company has planted the seeds for this return during Reigns' last appearance.

In that segment, Roman and Paul Heyman engaged in a backstage interaction. The company hinted that Reigns would appear on January 27 and dropped some clues about WWE 2K25.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but this could be the only opportunity for fans to see The OTC on this show; otherwise, the former Undisputed Champion will likely appear directly in the traditional Rumble match.

