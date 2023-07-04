Roman Reigns to be kicked out of The Bloodline and replaced this week? Exploring potential twist

The aftermath of Roman Reigns' first pinfall loss as The Tribal Chief could have a seismic effect on his future. He is now on the back foot, with Jimmy and Jey Uso in control of their family situation. The latter, who pinned Reigns to win the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, stands to gain the most.

The Usos announced that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be put to trial on this week's episode of SmackDown in the second-ever edition of the Tribal Court. The first one saw Sami Zayn's loyalty put to the test, so expect Roman Reigns to face similar levels of scrutiny.

The Usos are currently out of The Bloodline but will likely be co-judges as Reigns is forced to explain his case to remain in the group. As a result, the twins could rule him guilty and cause him to be expelled while they take his place. Jey can then become the new Tribal Chief.

This shocking twist is possible. It would take somebody going out of their way to save Roman Reigns like Jey Uso did to Sami Zayn in January, which seems unlikely. But would Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa accept this decision?

Roman Reigns could be subject to another betrayal on WWE SmackDown

At Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa saw weakness in his Tribal Chief's eyes. Reigns looked stunned after The Usos kicked out of a spear and Samoan spike combo before eventually getting pinned by Jey. That could be the turning point for The Enforcer, who can return to his brothers' side.

If Roman Reigns is kicked out of The Bloodline during the Tribal Court, Sikoa would be the one to attack him. As if he hasn't suffered enough heartbreak this year!

But what would a Roman-less Bloodline look like? It's hard to fathom, as he is indeed The Head of the Table. So, while he could be kicked out on SmackDown, chances are the entire faction may dissolve instead, with Reigns, Solo, and The Usos all going their separate ways.

But where would Paul Heyman end up? That's a story for another day!

