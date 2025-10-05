Roman Reigns kicking Bloodline member out of family and 3 other things that could happen on WWE RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will serve as the go-home edition of the Crown Jewel Premium Live event. Last week, fans saw some major storyline developments and the return of Roman Reigns.Now, this week's episode of Monday Night RAW will be the final chance for Triple H to promote Crown Jewel from the red brand side. In this article, we will be looking at four things that could happen in the upcoming episode of the Monday Night Show. #4. Roman Reigns could kick Jimmy Uso out of The BloodlineAfter making a return on RAW last week, Roman Reigns rescued The Usos and hyped Jey Uso. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Jimmy Uso and Reigns had no interaction, and Big Jim was just standing in the background. The Original Tribal Chief seemingly ignored Jimmy's hints, revealing cracks in the OG Bloodline. This raises the possibility that Roman might kick Jimmy out of The Bloodline on the red brand. Big Jim might disagree with the OTC for manipulating The YEET Master and making him more aggressive. Considering this, Reigns may bash Jimmy Uso from the OG Bloodline and kick him out of the group. If this happens, the storyline of Bloodline Saga will become even more intriguing to watch.#3. AJ Lee could return to attack Becky Lynch after her matchIt's now official that Becky Lynch will lock horns with Maxxine Dupri in a singles match. However, a post-match surprise might await The Man when AJ Lee returns and attacks her.Lynch is highly likely to beat Maxxine in this match. After her victory, she might continue to assault her. Following this, the former Divas Champion could make her presence felt and destroy the Big Time Becks.This could set up a showdown between Lee and Lynch at Crown Jewel 2025 for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.#2. Seth Rollins could punish Paul Heyman for not letting The Brons help himDuring the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in a tag team match. After the match, The Visionary tried to stomp The American Nightmare, but Cody Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes instead.During this, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were present with The Oracle, and Seth Rollins looked to the former Wiseman, prompting Paul to stop them from aiding The Visionary, as Seth wanted to handle the situation on his own. Seth Rollins will probably confront Paul Heyman and punish him on the upcoming episode of RAW. This could likely happen after he was embarrassed by Cody Rhodes before Crown Jewel.#1. CM Punk might challenge Grayson Waller on RAW to a match at WWE Crown JewelTeffo @Teffo_01LINKCM Punk’s Crown Jewel promotional banner in Perth 🔥 It looks like he may be wrestling there 👀CM Punk is already advertised to be part of Crown Jewel 2025, but his match has yet to be officially announced for the show. On RAW this week, The Best in the World might make his comeback and challenge Grayson Waller for a match in Perth, Australia.For those who may not know, Waller is from Australia, and as a hometown boy, WWE is likely to book him on the card. As Rollins is busy in a feud with Cody Rhodes, Punk vs. Waller is expected to happen, and WWE makes things official on the red brand before Crown Jewel 2025.