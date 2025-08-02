Roman Reigns to leave WWE for now, Paul Heyman to part ways with his client? 4 Things the OTC can do following SummerSlam

Roman Reigns’ run following his return has been incredible so far. The former Undisputed WWE Champion has reunited with his cousin Jey Uso, and the duo has been looking phenomenal together. Both men have been engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins’ faction, involving Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Ad

The duo faced the team of Breakker and Reed at SummerSlam, and the two teams managed to put on an incredible show to kick off the premium live event. Reigns and Uso managed to pick up a victory after Jey Uso delivered a vicious spear and a splash to pin Bronson Reed. Following the big victory, the question is: what’s next for the OTC?

Let’s check out a few things Roman Reigns could do following his tag team match victory at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

#4. Singles match with Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

The WWE Universe didn’t expect to see a tag team match at SummerSlam following Reigns’ return. With Bron Breakker calling himself the new Big Dog and claiming to have taken the OTC’s spot, fans expected to see a singles match between Reigns and Breakker at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, with the tag team match already in the books, WWE could feature the singles match on its upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, to keep the OTC active and finish the feud that they originally started.

Ad

#3. Get back with Paul Heyman

Following their victory at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns had his eyes on his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, who was slowly walking back right after the bell rang and the winners were announced. That could end up being a subtle hint of its own, eventually leading to a massive twist, leaving the world stunned.

Reigns and Heyman could be featured together once again in the coming weeks, with Heyman realizing that the OTC will always be one of the top names in the company, regardless of any new name gaining momentum.

Ad

#2. Go after CM Punk if he wins the World Heavyweight Title

Ad

SummerSlam is set to feature a number of quite important showdowns, and one of them could completely change the landscape of WWE RAW. The main event of Night One of the premium live event is set to feature CM Punk challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If the Best in the World ends up winning the match, Roman Reigns could be the first one to challenge Punk for his new title, and resume the feud that never ended following WrestleMania. This could be the perfect showdown where Seth Rollins could make his return, cashing in his MITB contract to add excitement to the story.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could take another hiatus

Roman Reigns was originally set to face Seth Rollins in a singles match at SummerSlam, but the Visionary’s injury ended up getting the plans changed. Reigns had been on hiatus following his loss at WrestleMania 41, and could seemingly take another one following his victory at SummerSlam.

With Reigns having Hollywood commitments as well, a hiatus could be what the OTC needs to complete everything and then return once his former Shield brother is back from his injury. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the OTC next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More