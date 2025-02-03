Roman Reigns to leave WWE SmackDown for good after what happened at Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns competed in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the premium live event in Indianapolis. The Original Tribal Chief entered the match at #16 and started strong. However, Reigns’ luck soon turned when he clashed with Seth Rollins, which ultimately resulted in him being eliminated. Later, Reigns was attacked viciously by his former Shield brother. It appears after the Rumble, the OTC could take a bold step by switching brands.

Despite being heavily advertised for RAW on Netflix, Roman Reigns is still part of the blue brand, as his official WWE page features him under the SmackDown brand. However, things could change after what transpired at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, after CM Punk eliminated Seth Rollins and Reigns while the two were trying to toss each other out of the ring, and in turn, CM Punk was eliminated by Logan Paul.

Following their shocking elimination, Rollins unleashed a brutal attack on Reigns and even hit him with a Stomp on the steel steps. Meanwhile, Punk brawled with The Visionary before storming off, leaving Reigns lying on the ground.

While it's not confirmed, fans saw this as a subtle hint by WWE that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins could start a feud against each other, with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. Hence, the Original Tribal Chief might ask Paul Heyman to get him drafted to Monday Night RAW so he could finally put an end to his issues with Rollins, and Punk might get involved in the process. The trio could lock horns in a Triple threat bout at The Show of Shows.

That said, the proposed angle above is purely speculative at this point.

Roman Reigns expressed that a current WWE champion was more relevant when they were feuding

While fans have been predicting Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania opponent this year, in an interview with SHAK Wrestling, the Original Tribal Chief shared his views on one of his arch-rivals, Cody Rhodes. He expressed that The American Nightmare was a great champion.

However, he felt Rhodes was more relevant when he was in the rivalry against him and his Bloodline. Reigns even clarified that he and The American Nightmare do not have backstage animosity, as many believe.

It remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Original Tribal Chief after the loss at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

