Roman Reigns has had a dominant 2023 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he has only featured in 11 matches this year, The Tribal Chief has managed to hold on to his title for another year.

With 2023 almost in the history books, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for The Bloodline leader in the new year.

Will 2024 be the year when Roman Reigns finally drops his world title? Only time will tell. For now, here are four potential directions for The Tribal Chief in the new year.

#4. Roman Reigns loses due to Rikishi; The Bloodline implodes

Randy Orton is rumored to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. The Legend Killer is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history and could prove to be a stiff challenge for Reigns.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi has been teasing his involvement in The Bloodline saga for quite a while now and it wouldn't be surprising if he finally returns at the Rumble.

Rikishi could return and cost Reigns his title, to the shock of WWE fans. Following that, he could open his sons, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's eyes to Roman's atrocities, leading to the implosion of The Bloodline.

#3. The Tribal Chief loses his title to Cody Rhodes and turns babyface

It was reported earlier this year that WWE could have Roman Reigns drop his title at WrestleMania 40 and turn babyface.

Given Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2024, the 10-time champion could be the one to finally end the former Big Dog's dominant reign at The Show of Shows next year.

The creative team could have The Tribal Heir, Solo Sikoa, turn on Reigns to cost him his title at the event before launching a brutal post-match attack on him. This potential angle could turn fans sympathetic towards Reigns, establishing him as a babyface.

#2. A kayfabe injury

Roman Reigns will reportedly take a long break from WWE following WrestleMania 40 due to a big movie role. Given that, the creative team could use an injury angle to write him off WWE TV.

As mentioned earlier, the company could have Solo Sikoa launch a brutal post-match attack on his cousin following his potential match at The Show of Shows next year, resulting in his kayfabe injury.

This would not only allow Reigns the needed time to complete his project but also plant seeds of a massive feud between The Enforcer and The Head of the Table.

#1. Roman Reigns faces CM Punk at WrestleMania 40

Apart from Cody Rhodes, CM Punk is another name who has been rumored to win the Royal Rumble 2024.

If The Voice of the Voiceless does end up winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match, he could potentially challenge Roman Reigns to a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

The duo have quite a bit of history between them and a potential match at the Grandest Stage of Them All would surely be best for the business.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title?