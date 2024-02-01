Roman Reigns to lose his title to 20-time champion before WrestleMania 40? 3 ways WWE could save Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is slated to emanate from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24. However, WWE's caravan has appeared to hit a roadblock right before its final major pitstop ahead of WrestleMania 40.

While Brock Lesnar is unlikely to be a part of Elimination Chamber due to the recent Vince McMahon lawsuit, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will miss the show as they are currently dealing with injuries. Furthermore, Gunther won't be traveling to Australia due to strict residency regulations.

With its biggest draws sidelined for various reasons right before one of the biggest international events of the year, WWE is currently in a spot of bother. The Stamford-based promotion must pull its socks up to save Elimination Chamber from being a dud.

In this piece, we will look at three potential ways WWE could save Elimination Chamber 2024 from being an underwhelming event.

#3 The Rock returns to guest host Elimination Chamber 2024

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. The Brahma Bull last appeared on the Day 1 edition of RAW, where he got involved in a war of words with Jinder Mahal before teasing a potential feud with Roman Reigns.

Given that he is such a huge draw, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE decides to have him as the guest host of Elimination Chamber 2024. If so, The People's Champion could return to announce the same in the coming weeks.

The Rock's inclusion in the premium live event would add that star value to the show and keep fans hooked to their television.

#2 John Cena challenges Logan Paul for a match at Elimination Chamber 2024

John Cena is another potential name WWE could have onboard for Elimination Chamber 2024. The former World Champion could return for a one-off match at the event.

There were rumors of the company planning a match between John Cena and Logan Paul last year. However, nothing came of it. Nonetheless, with The Maverick's ongoing feud against Kevin Owens seemingly reaching its climax at Royal Rumble 2024, WWE could have The Cenation Leader return to challenge Paul for a high-profile showdown.

Cena taking on the YouTube sensation in a dream match for the United States Title would certainly be best for business.

#1 Roman Reigns loses his title to 20-time champion Randy Orton

While WWE's original plans didn't have Roman Reigns featuring in a match at Elimination Chamber this year, that may change. With some of the company's biggest superstars sidelined, WWE could book Reigns in a high-stakes contest at the event.

Randy Orton came close to pinning The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024. Hence, he could get another shot at Roman Reigns' gold in Perth, Australia.

If that is true, the odds of Orton defeating The Head of the Table can't be ruled out. To sensationalize the event, WWE could throw a massive curveball at fans on February 24. The creative team could have The Viper dethrone Roman Reigns in a shocking turn of events.

While Reigns could then take on The Rock in a match that arguably doesn't need a title, Randy Orton could defend the title against his former Legacy stablemate, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 40.