Note on Brock Lesnar's WWE status - Reports

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that Brock Lesnar may never return to WWE. A new report has emerged with an update on his immediate status and what it would take for him to make another appearance for the Stamford-based company.

The Beast Incarnate was slated to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, and he was reportedly supposed to be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. This was going to lead to a match between them at Elimination Chamber. However, plans were scrapped, and NXT star Bron Breakker was reportedly given all of The Conqueror's spots in the Rumble.

Fightful Select confirmed that everything mentioned above is indeed accurate. The reason why Brock Lesnar's WWE return was nixed was due to the most recent Vince McMahon lawsuit. Lesnar was identified by people familiar with the matter as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion that the suit mentioned.

Regarding Brock Lesnar's future, a WWE source told Fightful Select that it could be a long time before The Beast Incarnate is seen on TV again unless something drastic changes.

Expand Tweet

When was Brock Lesnar's last match in WWE?

The Beast Incarnate had several matches in 2023, mostly against The American Nightmare. At WrestleMania 39, he defeated 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos, and then after the event, he got into a lengthy feud with Cody Rhodes. The two stars faced each other for the first time at Backlash in Puerto Rico, which was won by the RAW star.

Expand Tweet

They wrestled again at Night of Champions in May, with Lesnar emerging victorious. Their third and final match took place at SummerSlam, where Rhodes got the better of the multi-time world champion. That was Brock's last match in WWE, and he was heavily rumored to be returning at the Royal Rumble, but that did not turn out to be the case.

What was your favorite moment from this year's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here