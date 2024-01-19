Roman Reigns to lose his title in massive surprising move? - 4 unexpected things that could happen on WWE SmackDown (January 19, 2024)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air a brand new episode tonight on the FOX Network. The big-time program will be taking place live at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WrestleTix, over 11,500 fans are expected to attend the show.

The show has four major matches and segments already announced. Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton will have a contract signing. Meanwhile, Logan Paul will appear as a special guest on The Kevin Owens Show.

Additionally, the Latino World Order will battle Legado del Fantasma in a six-man tag team match. Beyond that bout, the Women's Tag Team Titles are set to be defended in what is sure to be an incredibly fun contest.

While most of the show will likely be taken up by the previously announced bouts, there may be some surprises in store for SmackDown fans. In this article, we will look at some unexpected moments that could happen on the blue brand tonight.

Below are four unexpected surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Naomi could make her return to WWE

Expand Tweet

Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is one of the more underrated female WWE performers from the past decade. She started off her WWE career as part of the third season of NXT when it was a competition show. Over time, however, her stock rose in the company and she became a multi-time champion.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion unfortunately walked out of WWE in 2022. She later joined IMPACT Wrestling, but her time with the promotion has seemingly come to an end and many believe the talented TNA Wrestling star is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

If she is indeed returning to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, it could happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Fatu could return and go on to declare her entry into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#3. Damian Priest could cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest is one of the top stars in wrestling today. He's one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He's also part of The Judgment Day faction alongside Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and to some, R-Truth.

The Archer Of Infamy won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year. This means he can challenge for a World Title at any time for up to one year following the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London last summer.

There's a chance Priest could finally cash in the briefcase on SmackDown. If things get chaotic in the contract signing, Roman Reigns could be laid out. If he is, Priest could show up to pick up the scraps. If the latter is successful in cashing in, it would be his first World Title victory in WWE.

#2. Sheamus could return to television

Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

Sheamus is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the past 15 years. He's a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and he's even held multiple Tag Team Titles.

The Celtic Warrior was unfortunately injured at some point last year. His last televised match was against Edge in what many believed would be The Rated-R Superstar's final bout ever. Adam Copeland later moved to All Elite Wrestling.

If Sheamus is healthy and ready to return, his comeback could come as soon as on SmackDown. Just like Naomi, he could announce he'll be part of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Alternatively, he could start a brand new feud on the blue brand.

#1. The Unholy Union could win gold

Expand Tweet

As noted, the Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line on Friday Night SmackDown. The reigning champions, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, will defend their prized titles against The Unholy Union.

The Unholy Union is a tag team consisting of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. The spooky witches are phenomenal wrestlers who were called up in the 2023 WWE Draft, but they haven't been used to their full potential. Many hope their match on SmackDown is the start of regular television time for the duo moving forward.

One way to guarantee exactly that could be for Isla and Alba to shock the world and win the coveted Women's Tag Team Titles tonight on the blue brand. They already held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in the past, so holding more gold is certainly possible.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here