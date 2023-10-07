Roman Reigns has a lot of work cut out: 4 things that could happen on his WWE SmackDown return

WWE SmackDown was a massive show this week, but next Friday's episode seems to be even bigger. It will deal with the fallout from Fastlane 2023, and Pretty Deadly is set to return to action. Triple H will also be appearing on the blue brand next week.

Perhaps the most important part of next week's premiere of SmackDown is the return of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been absent since just after SummerSlam 2023. While that does not seem too long, at the rate things change in wrestling, it feels like ages since the last appearance of the Head of the Table.

Fans are very intrigued by what Roman Reigns would do upon his return. Not only is he still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline. Despite Roman's absence, his stablemates have continued to appear on television each week.

This article will dive into some of the subject matters Roman Reigns may have to address upon his return to television. This includes a potentially disloyal stablemate, his next challenger, and more. What might Roman do on Friday?

Below are four things that could happen on Roman Reigns' WWE SmackDown return.

#4. He could yell at Paul Heyman for Rhea Ripley's behavior

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown was extremely compelling. Perhaps the biggest hook was the tense relations between two of the most dominant factions in recent WWE history, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. The most intriguing part of their story likely came down to a backstage promo.

Rhea Ripley was shown talking to Paul Heyman. She requested that the two factions work together, but once Heyman suggested that he needed to run it by Roman, Ripley shut him down. She even suggested Paul 'acknowledge her,' which made Heyman immediately uncomfortable.

While in the end, Reigns' Special Counsel seemingly did contact Roman for permission to align with the stable for a night, there is a chance he did not get a nod of approval from The Tribal Chief. If Heyman feared The Judgment Day's wrath and made an executive decision without Roman's approval, The Tribal Chief may chew him out when he returns to SmackDown on Friday.

#3. Roman Reigns could kick Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline for good

Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

As noted, Roman Reigns has been absent for quite some time. While he has been away from WWE, the drama among The Bloodline has continued. Notably, Jimmy Uso has decided that he is once again a part of the group, even without Reigns' permission.

Beyond that, the former WWE Tag Team Champion has been acting like Roman Reigns. Jimmy has been channeling his own inner Tribal Chief, much to the displeasure of Paul Heyman. Reigns is unlikely to approve of this behavior.

Given that Jimmy was never officially re-added to the group, he refused to join the faction back when he was asked weeks ago, and witnessing his behavior, Roman may have had enough of his antics. When Reigns returns to SmackDown, The Tribal Chief may banish Jimmy from the powerful faction once and for all.

#2. The Tribal Chief could reveal his WWE Crown Jewel opponent

WWE Fastlane is the next Premium Live Event. The show will air later tonight, and five major matches have been announced for the card. Roman's return to Friday Night SmackDown next week will be after the unwrapping of the Premium Live Event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

That means the next PLE where Roman Reigns is likely to appear is at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Not much is known about the show quite yet, but that could change after Roman's return to WWE SmackDown next Friday.

The Tribal Chief could announce that he will defend his coveted title at the big show. From there, the likes of AJ Styles, John Cena, or LA Knight could be revealed as Roman's next opponent. He battled Logan Paul last year in Saudi Arabia, and it now raises a question of who he might clash with this time around.

#1. Reigns could challenge The Judgment Day to a fight

The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley's conversation with Paul Heyman was quite interesting, as she was looking to form an alliance of sorts. Apart from that, she also made one thing very clear that she was ready to start a war between the two groups.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day made it clear in no uncertain terms that if Paul was not willing to work with her, the likes of herself, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor would challenge The Bloodline in an attempt to prove themselves as the most dominant stable in WWE.

When Roman Reigns returns to the blue brand, he may be furious at the constant disrespect towards his stable. He may unleash war upon World Wrestling Entertainment by challenging The Judgment Day to a fight. If the two intense factions were to fight, only chaos and pain would follow.

