Roman Reigns to make an appearance on the RAW before 2024 Royal Rumble? Analyzing why it must happen following recent events

Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

It all spiraled over for the Tribal Chief when SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis decided to take a stand against The Bloodline after the faction interrupted the No.1 contenders match for the Universal Title between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles a few weeks ago.

This led to Aldis informing Paul Heyman that the Tribal Chief would now have to defend his belt in a Fatal 4-Way affair at the Royal Rumble.

Recently, on SmackDown, Roman refused to attend the contract signing event. However, Aldis hit back with disdain as he warned Paul Heyman that the Universal Championship would stand vacated if the reigning champion didn't sign on the dotted line by the end of the night.

Later that night, Randy Orton defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event. Following the match, Reigns showed up from behind to hit the Viper with a Superman Punch before finally signing the contract. He also mocked the SmackDown GM by throwing away the contract papers on the floor. But the night ended on an anti-climatic note for the Universal Champion as Orton thwarted the former's attempt to spear him by nailing the RKO.

In light of recent events, Roman Reigns could make an appearance on the last RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 to send the roster a clear message. It can also lead to a possible confrontation with Cody Rhodes amidst the rising tensions and uncertainty on his rematch AT Wrestlemania 40.

Reigns' appearance on RAW could lead to a potential face-off with future contenders like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and, of course, former Bloodline member, Jey Uso. His presence alone on RAW at a time when everyone is vying to win the Royal Rumble match would intensify the anticipation for the premium live event.

Additionally, it would also be a significant way to protest against Nick Aldis's authority stance. And demonstrate how easy it is for him to defy the rules and do as per his whims and fancies.

The last time Roman Reigns appeared on the red brand was on the RAW after 'Mania in 2023. He was supposed to partner with Solo Sikoa in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. The bout never took place with The Beast launching a vicious attack on The American Nightmare.

Roman Reigns has officially joined the top 10 list of longest-reigning WWE Champions

The Head of the Table was destined for greatness right from the initial stages of his WWE career. Roman Reigns' main roster debut in 2012 saw him team up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) and form The Shield.

After the stable broke up, WWE caught on Reigns' trail to make him a singles star in the company which he eventually did. He soon went on to win the WWE Championship and the Universal Title on a few occasions. Since Payback 2020, Roman Reigns has held on to the Universal Championship with an iron fist to etch his name in history.

Reigns has officially held the Universal Title for 1240 days and counting. His current reign means that the WWE megastar is in the top 10 list of longest reigns in the company.

Roman will now look to extend his reign beyond Royal Rumble 2024, but for that to happen, he would have to overcome the trio of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns' title run extend or conclude this year? Let us know in the comment box.

