Roman Reigns to make a groundbreaking announcement involving CM Punk on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Last week’s RAW left the WWE Universe stunned when Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Following the shocking betrayal by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, Reigns has found himself without allies. However, after tonight’s episode of RAW, there are strong rumors that Roman Reigns may soon make a huge announcement, teaming up with none other than CM Punk to fight back at WWE Backlash 2025 on May 10.

The tension between the OTC and Punk has been no secret over the years. They have faced off before and never truly trusted each other. However, after The Wiseman turned on them and with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker standing in their way, Reigns might have no choice but to trust CM Punk. It will be a dream faction. A tag team match between the OTC and Punk against The Architect and Breakker could be set for Backlash, creating a blockbuster moment WWE fans won’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn also made headlines tonight on RAW. Zayn refused to join Seth Rollins’ new vision for WWE and even called him a “Roman wannabe” during a fiery promo. Zayn fought Breakker in an intense match, but the referee had to stop the fight, giving Breakker the win. While Zayn is now involved in the feud, he made it clear he plans to win gold on his own without any help.

With The Bloodline’s future uncertain and old allies like The Usos focused on the World Championship scene, Roman Reigns may view CM Punk as his best hope to fight back. If they join forces, the combined strength of the Tribal Chief and The Best in the World could spell big trouble for Seth Rollins and his visionary team at WWE Backlash 2025.

These are merely speculations, and nothing has been officially confirmed. All eyes are on what Roman might do next.

Rikishi sent a message to The Wiseman after he betrayed Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman shocked everyone by betraying both CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the match involving Seth Rollins. After pretending to betray Reigns and handing Punk a chair, The Wiseman instead delivered a low blow to his best friend.

When it appeared that Reigns would use the chair against Rollins, Paul turned on him and hit him with a low blow, siding with Seth Rollins.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted strongly to Heyman’s actions on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top. He questioned The Wiseman’s loyalty and called him out for turning on Roman Reigns after standing by his side for nearly five years.

"Hey, I don't know what the mindset of Paul. Once, I guess I was wrong cuz you must not be a wise man after all. To be able to, you know, turn your back on Roman. We talking about, you know, the cash cow, the god, sells, break box office. And to be able to switch up and, you know, to be with Seth Rollins now, you know, hey, you made your choice. Now, it's time for us to make our choice," he said.

Rikishi declared that Heyman had made his choice by siding with Rollins, and now it was time for The Bloodline to make their choice.

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More