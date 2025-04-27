Rikishi sends firm message to Paul Heyman after betraying Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania; teases repercussions

Paul Heyman surprisingly turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent a firm message to The Wiseman after what unfolded at The Show of Shows.

Although he served as Reigns' Wiseman and Special Counsel for nearly five years, Heyman stood in the corner of CM Punk in The Second City Saint's Triple Threat match against the OTC and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. That came after Punk cashed in the favor the Hall of Famer owed him for tagging with the OG Bloodline for WarGames at Survivor Series last November.

Heyman seemed to betray Reigns during the match as he handed Punk a chair. However, he delivered a low blow to his best friend before the latter hit The Tribal Chief. When it seemed like the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would use the chair against Rollins, The Wiseman turned on him and hit him with a low blow, aligning himself with The Visionary.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the wrestling legend sent a message to Heyman, stating that he must not be a wise man to betray the OTC. The Hall of Famer told The Wiseman that he had made his choice, and it was now time for The Bloodline to make theirs:

"Hey, I don't know what the mindset of Paul. Once, I guess I was wrong cuz you must not be a wise man after all. To be able to, you know, turn your back on Roman. We talking about, you know, the cash cow, the god, sells, break box office. And to be able to switch up and, you know, to be with Seth Rollins now, you know, hey, you made your choice. Now, it's time for us to make our choice," he said. [23:22 - 24:06]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Bron Breakker joined Paul Heyman's new WWE faction and wants to face Roman Reigns

Last Monday on RAW, Roman Reigns and CM Punk attempted to attack Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. However, they were taken out by The Visionary and the newest member of his and The Wiseman's faction, Bron Breakker.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, the former Intercontinental Champion expressed his desire to fight the OTC. He suggested his ideal scenario where he would main event WrestleMania with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion:

"Roman Reigns, in probably Dallas, Texas. WrestleMania, in the main event. I feel like he'd be the champion, and I would be the challenger. I don't know, maybe No Holds Barred?" Breakker said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Roman Reigns in WWE after Paul Heyman's betrayal.

