Bron Breakker pitches dream match against Roman Reigns

Bron Breakker recently pitched a dream match against Roman Reigns in WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins during this past Monday's edition of RAW.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Breakker was asked about his ideal match in the company, and he named Roman Reigns as his dream opponent. He shared that he would want to challenge The Tribal Chief in a title match at a future WrestleMania event, hopefully in Dallas, Texas.

"Roman Reigns, in probably Dallas, Texas. WrestleMania, in the main event. I feel like he'd be the champion, and I would be the challenger. I don't know, maybe No Holds Barred?" said Breakker. [11:39 - 11:52]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Bron Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Dirty Dom pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, to capture the title.

Breakker was elevated to the main event scene this past Monday night on RAW. The former champion attacked both CM Punk and Roman Reigns after aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Former WWE writer comments on potential match between Goldberg and Bron Breakker

Wrestling legend and former head writer for WWE Vince Russo recently discussed a potential match between Bron Breakker and Goldberg.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran suggested that he could see Goldberg wanting to put over Breakker in his final match. The Hall of Famer will be competing in a retirement bout at some point this year in the Stamford-based promotion:

"How you do it with Bron Breakker, because meanwhile you have Breakker go over and raise the old arm at the end and do that whole thing, 'cause I could see Goldberg doing that for the Steiners. You know what I am saying? I could see Goldberg saying ya, I will put over Rick's kid. And then you know, get the young WWE talent and just have him put Goldberg over at the end with the raising the arm and the hug and the whole nine yards." [3:45 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Bron Breakker's future in the company is very bright, especially after joining Heyman and Rollins. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the new faction in the weeks ahead.

