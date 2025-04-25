Bron Breakker being booked to face returning WWE legend, feels veteran, could just work (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker is currently one of the fastest-rising stars on the WWE roster. According to a veteran, he could be the one to face a potential returning legend and come out of it, making both stars feel good.
The veteran in question, Vince Russo, recently discussed ways to bring Goldberg back into the fold, considering that rumors of him stepping back into the ring have been making the rounds. According to him, Goldberg is unlikely to return solely to put someone else over. However, in the case of Bron Breakker, the rules may be slightly bent since he is related to The Steiners.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about a scenario where Goldberg could be put over despite losing the match with Bron Breakker.
"How you do it with Bron Breakker, because meanwhile you have Breakker go over and raise the old arm at the end and do that whole thing, 'cause I could see Goldberg doing that for the Steiners. You know what I am saying? I could see Goldberg saying ya, I will put over Rick's kid. And then you know, get the young WWE talent and just have him put Goldberg over at the end with the raising the arm and the hug and the whole nine yards." [3:45 onwards]
WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Goldberg won't face 36-year-old star on returning
According to Vince Russo, someone like Bronson Reed is not a good choice for Goldberg's opponent if he returns to the squared circle.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer stated:
"Ah, bro, the only thing is, see I am just going on the Bill Goldberg that I knew, and I don't see him coming back for one last match and then losing (to Bronson Reed)." [3:18 onawrds]
For now, only time will tell what Goldberg plans to do next.
