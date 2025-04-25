Goldberg will not return to WWE to face 36-year-old star, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg recently made some waves due to rumors about his potential return to WWE. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that it will not happen unless it is booked the right way.

Goldberg is considered one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history, owing to his contributions to the business. However, his recent appearances in the Stamford-based promotion have not really added to his legacy. According to Russo, if Goldberg were to return, it would not be solely to put someone over.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how Goldberg would not face 36-year-old star Bronson Reed, for instance, if he were booked to lose.

"Ah, bro, the only thing is, see I am just going on the Bill Goldberg that I knew, and I don't see him coming back for one last match and then losing (to Bronson Reed)." [3:18 onawrds]

The WWE veteran gave some ideas about how to book Goldberg

According to Vince Russo, Goldberg should be booked in the same dominating manner as he was in WCW.

Speaking on a WrestleMania Review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that if Goldberg returned, he would only have squash matches to put him to the same level he was before:

"From now till Backlash, I am booking him like the old Bill Goldberg. I am booking him that he is coming out every single week on television and going through somebody in 10 seconds, with the Spear and the boom. That's how I am booking him. He is not having 50-50, he is not having 10 minute matches, it's the old Goldberg, bro. That's all I am gonna say."

It remains to be seen what is next for the WWE legend down the line.

