  Goldberg will not return to WWE to face 36-year-old star, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg will not return to WWE to face 36-year-old star, feels veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 25, 2025 01:24 GMT
What is next for Goldberg? (via WWE.com)

Goldberg recently made some waves due to rumors about his potential return to WWE. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that it will not happen unless it is booked the right way.

Goldberg is considered one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history, owing to his contributions to the business. However, his recent appearances in the Stamford-based promotion have not really added to his legacy. According to Russo, if Goldberg were to return, it would not be solely to put someone over.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how Goldberg would not face 36-year-old star Bronson Reed, for instance, if he were booked to lose.

"Ah, bro, the only thing is, see I am just going on the Bill Goldberg that I knew, and I don't see him coming back for one last match and then losing (to Bronson Reed)." [3:18 onawrds]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE veteran gave some ideas about how to book Goldberg

According to Vince Russo, Goldberg should be booked in the same dominating manner as he was in WCW.

Speaking on a WrestleMania Review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that if Goldberg returned, he would only have squash matches to put him to the same level he was before:

"From now till Backlash, I am booking him like the old Bill Goldberg. I am booking him that he is coming out every single week on television and going through somebody in 10 seconds, with the Spear and the boom. That's how I am booking him. He is not having 50-50, he is not having 10 minute matches, it's the old Goldberg, bro. That's all I am gonna say."
It remains to be seen what is next for the WWE legend down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

