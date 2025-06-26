Roman Reigns to make WWE return at Night of Champions and cause a surprising title change? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE TV since the RAW after WrestleMania, when Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker aligned to destroy Reigns and CM Punk. The OTC has been speculated to return to TV for months, but the star hasn't appeared since then.

Fans have been expecting Reigns to return and attack Seth Rollins and his faction to continue the unfinished business he has with the stars, which could lead to a blockbuster match between Reigns and Rollins at SummerSlam. However, the Tribal Chief might have something different planned.

Roman Reigns might make his presence felt at Night of Champions this weekend during the huge Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk. A possible interference could lead to Reigns unexpectedly helping The Second City Saint dethrone Cena and become the new champion, adding a major twist to the storyline.

Trending

Furthermore, this could create a storyline involving Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk, leading up to a potential Triple Threat match in the main event of SummerSlam.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

This could be the ideal way to bring Reigns back on TV and reintroduce him into the title scene with some major matches and storylines. Additionally, the Triple Threat match at SummerSlam might be the perfect moment for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and steal all the spotlight by becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

A story like this would be full of surprises and could be perfect for a stage like SummerSlam. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns and his return.

Seth Rollins called out Roman Reigns recently

This week’s episode of RAW opened up with Seth Rollins coming out and addressing the confusion among fans. The WWE Universe has not been able to decide whether to cheer for Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, or Cody Rhodes, which shows how well the company has been doing lately.

Rollins called out the OTC and claimed he was the sole reason for the latter’s success. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo, during a recent episode of the Legion of RAW, addressed the promo and criticized the company for including something that had nothing to do with the show.

"Again, man. It’s just…we’re doing what we do every week. It’s not moving, it’s not going anywhere. What was the purpose of this opening promo? ‘Everybody is running for the second place.’ That’s the purpose of the promo? Usually, when I wrote in-rings, it was because somebody had something to say. They had nothing to say here. What do they have to say? It has nothing to do with business tonight, it’s not setting up tonight’s show." [9:28 onwards]

While Russo didn’t like the idea of the promo, fans clearly saw it as a hint that Reigns’ return was imminent. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Rollins and Reigns next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!