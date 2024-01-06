Roman Reigns' match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 to get changed? Exploring how it could happen

After the latest edition of SmackDown New Year's Revolution, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a high-stakes Fatal Four Way match at the Royal Rumble. For those unaware, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight wrestled in their scheduled Triple Threat match on the latest episode of the blue brand, with the winner getting a title shot against The Tribal Chief at the PLE. However, the match ended in a no-contest with the beatdown of all three stars at the hands of The Bloodline.

Frustrated by this attack, Nick Aldis, during the conclusion of the show, disclosed to Paul Heyman at ringside that now Reigns would defend his title against all the three stars at the Rumble. After this, the company revealed an exclusive backstage video featuring The Special Counsel delivering the information to The Bloodline Leader.

In the video, Reigns gets frustrated after coming to know about his next title defense in a Fatal Four Way match. The post-show interaction between these two ended up with Reigns issuing orders to Heyman to fix it. This leads to the potential belief that on the road to Royal Rumble 2024, the company might introduce more twists to this match.

One of the potential fixes to the situation might see Heyman indulging in a conversation with Nick Aldis to alter his decision about the match. Further, Paul might also try to bring new Samoan members to The Bloodline faction to provide a strengthened aid to The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and what method the Special Counsel will use to fix the situation after the orders from Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman finally addressed The Rock's call out to Roman Reigns

The Rock made his monumental comeback on RAW Day 1 and was engaged in a segment with Jinder Mahal. However, after delivering a People's Elbow on the Modern Day Maharaja, the Hollywood star subtly called out The Tribal Chief.

In response, Heyman addressed this situation during a backstage of SmackDown New Year's Revolution. The Special Counsel emphasized that the intention of The Rock behind calling out Roman Reigns was to get an invite to the Island of Relevancy.

He further intended that the Rock is trying to find a shortcut to be part of the headline bout of WrestleMania 40. Paul also revealed that there are only two ways in the world to go viral - the first is to date Taylor Swift, and the second is to call out Roman Reigns.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold between The Rock and Roman Reigns in the upcoming months, considering their speculated match at WrestleMania 40.

