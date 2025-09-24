  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns may need to find another tag team partner for Crown Jewel if Jey Uso refuses to compete

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:16 GMT
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty

The OTC, Roman Reigns, is set to come back to WWE TV in time for WWE Crown Jewel, being actively advertised on the promotional graphics and posters for the show in Perth. Having been put on the shelf by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, he will likely come back to extract his pound of flesh.

Unless WWE is looking at running back Reed vs Reigns, Reigns will likely be in tag team action. A pleasant surprise in the form of Roman Reigns vs Bron Breakker would have been quite welcome, but considering that Reed is an Aussie, he probably won't be left off the card. The natural partner would be Jey Uso; however, here's the problem: Jey Uso isn't the same man he teamed up with at SummerSlam.

With Uso's continually increasing propensity to crash out, the amalgamation of a variety of factors, from Roman Reigns' absence to his inability to win back the World Heavyweight Championship to a relationship with Jimmy Uso that clearly isn't the same, Reigns' return may have an adverse effect on Jey's psyche, much like it did with Jimmy's transfer to RAW.

And while that is another plane waiting to be explored as we mark the next chapter of The Bloodline Saga, it also leaves Reigns needing a partner for the possible tag team match at Crown Jewel. That may turn out to be Jimmy Uso. WWE could go one of two roads: either Uso could, for whatever reason, refuse to tag with Roman at Crown Jewel, or the OTC may request Jimmy to be his partner instead of Jey himself, perhaps due to Jey's recent behavior.

The next few weeks could mark an interesting crossroads in the extended Bloodline Saga

Both roads will escalate tensions within The Bloodline: the former could prompt Reigns and Jimmy to reflect on what is going on with Jey, while the latter could breed more insecurity in Jey as his ego takes a hit and he contemplates whether he even wants his family around him.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is clearly struggling with coming to terms with his place on RAW and in WWE right now, and his desperation, ego, and predisposed conditioning as a member of the Anoa'i family, particularly his time spent with Roman Reigns, may lead him astray and down the path Roman Reigns had been on, and one that Jimmy always feared Jey would take.

