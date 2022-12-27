Roman Reigns might have "an out" even if he loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, reveals veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns wrestling on both WrestleMania nights has been one of the rumored ideas heading into the mega show, with the possibility of the Tribal Chief finally taking on Cody Rhodes looming large. Vince Russo recently reacted to the potential match-up and revealed why WWE needs to be careful with how they book the entire angle.

While Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has not confirmed his availability for WrestleMania 39, WWE is hoping for The Great One to be ready for the most important show of the year.

Even if The Rock returns to the ring and wrestles Roman Reigns on the first day, the reigning undisputed champion would be the favorite to retain the title due to Dwayne Johnson's part-time status. Several fans wish to see Cody Rhodes win the world championship from Roman Reigns, and dethroning the Bloodline Leader on Night Two would be a great moment for The American Nightmare.

However, Vince Russo explained that if the plan is for Rhodes to go over, then Reigns should wrestle just once at WrestleMania. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Say he does back-to-back nights. Say the first night is The Rock and say it's a knockdown, drag-out, one of the greatest matches in the history of the WWE. Say Reigns goes over, which he should; I agree with you 1000%, okay? See, then you have a problem where if he faces Cody Rhodes the next night and then Cody beats him because they kind of gave Reigns the out that he went an hour with The Rock the night before. So, that's his out." [21:35 onwards]

Vince Russo stated that beating a fatigued Roman Reigns would undervalue Cody Rhodes' monumental victory.

The veteran said that the Samoan superstar would have 'an out' to remain strong even if he loses to Rhodes, which wouldn't be the best way to kickstart the former AEW star's long-awaited world championship run.

Russo added:

"Well, bro, in giving Reigns an out, you're kind of tarnishing Cody's victory. And I don't know if you would want to get off with that foot on Cody. I think that would really, really hurt Cody. I think it would protect Reigns, but I think it would really hurt him."

Cody Rhodes appeared on RAW to reveal his goals for 2023

The latest RAW episode, a recap of the best moments from 2022, also featured an update from the injured Cody Rhodes. The former Intercontinental Champion has been out of action since Hell in a Cell, and reports suggest he is nearing his in-ring comeback.

Rhodes seemingly wrapped up a high-quality program with Seth Rollins before his hiatus, and there has been speculation about a fourth match between the two rivals. The American Nightmare, however, is done with The Visionary and is only focused on capturing the one thing that has eluded him throughout his career: a WWE world title.

The company is visibly setting the stage for Rhodes' entry into the championship picture, and here's the latest on their discussed plans for the main events of WrestleMania 39.

