Roman Reigns might be overthrown by the younger generation of the Anoa'i family and replaced by intimidating star

Roman Reigns has been in charge of WWE's main event scene for a long time. One of the reasons that he has been able to keep his position is the dominance of The Bloodline. Whenever it looked like he could lose, The Usos or Solo Sikoa turned the tide in his favor.

But what if he was suddenly bereft of The Bloodline's support? What if the next generation of superstars coming from the Anoa'i family were to overthrow Roman Reigns and replace him with the star everyone is talking about now - Solo Sikoa?

That is a genuine possibility. On the main WWE roster, The Bloodline is currently ruled by Roman Reigns, who has kept The Usos and Solo Sikoa under his thumb. But other stars are just waiting to burst onto the scene.

The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, is part of a cult-like faction in NXT. 31-year-old Lance Anoa'i is part of the Samoan Swat Team in Major League Wrestling with Jacob Fatu (also 31). Both are young and capable enough to join WWE soon.

While Solo Sikoa has always taken the time to acknowledge his uncle, Umaga, in WWE, the legend's son has also recently started in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion under the name Zilla Fatu.

Together, that's quite a few superstars. Even without the support of The Usos, that might be all it takes for the next generation of Anoa'i wrestlers to overthrow Roman Reigns and replace him as the head of The Bloodline with Solo Sikoa.

There has been speculation that Roman Reigns might punish Solo Sikoa, even though that might not be the case

Solo Sikoa faced Rey Mysterio on this week's RAW. The Hall of Famer put him over, and The Enforcer was caught thanking him for doing him the honor.

There was speculation that Reigns might choose to punish Sikoa for doing what he did.

That will probably not be the case, though, as such moments between wrestlers are common. Reigns would not punish the star for just honoring a legend of the business, as this is not the first time that a wrestler has broken character in the ring.

