Roman Reigns to miss WrestleMania 41 after top WWE Superstar puts him out of commission? Exploring potential move

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is headed to WrestleMania 41 to deal with two of his biggest enemies, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief showed the power he still commanded in the company despite not being champion by making his Triple Threat match the main event of 'Mania.

There is a chance that The Visionary could ambush and injure the OTC, forcing him to miss The Show of Shows. This week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins gathered to sign the contract for their WrestleMania 41 match. Before putting pen to paper, The Second City Saint was seen carefully reading the contract.

The OTC asked Paul Heyman to help Punk and tell him that the contract had what he wanted: a main event spot at 'Mania. Heyman gladly told The Straight Edge Superstar about it, while Roman Reigns laughed, mocking Punk for dreaming of something mundane to him.

While The Second City Saint was in tears, Seth Rollins became furious. The Visionary said that the three-time World Heavyweight Champion didn’t deserve the main event spot. This showcases the level of hatred The Revolutionary has for CM Punk.

The Architect is fine with not headlining WrestleMania 41 as long as The Straight Edge Superstar doesn’t get to achieve his goal either. Seething with rage, The Revolutionary could launch a backstage ambush on Roman Reigns for giving Punk such a chance.

Just like at the 2025 Royal Rumble, Rollins could put his former Shield brother out of commission and make him miss The Show of Shows. However, since the OTC can’t be left out of the promotion’s biggest premium live event, he could make a surprise comeback in Las Vegas.

WWE could take this route to raise the stakes for the Triple Threat match. While this is a possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk could emerge victorious over Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in Las Vegas

This week on WWE RAW, CM Punk called out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, pointing at their inability to defeat him without the other one’s help. Taking an additional jab at The OG Bloodline leader, Punk highlighted that Reigns should have known that his Wiseman wasn’t just his Wiseman.

The Straight Edge Superstar was the one to eliminate both Reigns and Rollins from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. He also refused to go down against The Visionary in a steel cage match a few weeks ago at Madison Square Garden. As highlighted by Punk on SmackDown, the contract didn’t carry the favor Paul Heyman owed him.

There is a chance that The Second City Saint still has a trump card in the form of Heyman, who could give him an advantage at WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer could also grant Punk a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship if he wins in Las Vegas. Thus, the company could book Punk as the winner of the main event at The Show of Shows.

