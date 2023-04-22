Roman Reigns must step into redemption feud with 38-year-old following eventual WWE return

Roman Reigns has had quite the run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

But in professional wrestling, everything eventually comes to an end. With that said, we think it's pretty clear that we're drawing close to the end of the Tribal Chiefs' run as champion.

A vast majority of the WWE Universe expected Roman Reigns' title reign to end at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. However, the typical paint-by-numbers match that Roman's title reign has been defined by was utilized once again. In doing so, WWE returned to the usual status quo after its biggest show of the year.

Since WrestleMania 39, we've only seen The Head of the Table on WWE programming once. Reigns isn't scheduled to compete next month at WWE Backlash, leaving many to question why the company didn't pull the trigger on a title change at the Showcase of the Immortals instead.

But despite fumbling a big moment at WrestleMania, WWE has the chance to fix their mistake in a few months at SummerSlam.

It's time for Cody Rhodes to finish his story with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is sitting at home keeping WWE's two biggest championships off of RAW and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has already begun his redemption story that will hopefully lead him back to The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

While Reigns has insisted that Cody Rhodes won't get another shot at his titles, there's certainly a way around that.

First, Cody Rhodes must defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. A match that could have been The American Nightmare's first successful title defense has turned into a bitter grudge match instead. While it hasn't been revealed, it's likely that Paul Heyman placed Lesnar in Rhodes' path to keep him away from his Tribal Chief.

From there, The American Nightmare must find himself in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this summer in London. This is a match that Rhodes must win to continue his story of redemption.

Unlike most cash-ins, Rhodes will need to take a different approach in order to have his moment at SummerSlam. He could cash in on the briefcase for a singles match against Reigns at WWE's biggest party of the summer.

At this point, Rhodes must make it his mission to take out every other member of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, to ensure his match at SummerSlam is a fair one.

Only then will The American Nightmare genuinely have the chance to finish his story.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Do you think it should have ended at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

