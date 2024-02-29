Roman Reigns needs to make a phone call to WWE legend and ask him why he threatened Paul Heyman 

It's time for Roman Reigns to have a chat with a WWE legend about his latest comments targeting Paul Heyman. This was none other than Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Heyman has been by Reigns' side for about four years at this point. Their surprise alliance following SummerSlam 2020 eventually led to the formation of one of the biggest stables of all time: The Bloodline. Heyman has been loyal to Reigns for the entire period now and the latter has nothing but respect for the veteran.

Paul Heyman recently had a Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray after the former's promo on the latest edition of WWE RAW. It all started when Heyman responded to Bully's tweet and stated that while he believed in Cody Rhodes, he was sure in his analysis that Cody could never dethrone The Tribal Chief. Ray ended up praising Reigns by calling him "OUR Tribal Chief," but also threatened Heyman with violence. Ray said that he would have bashed Heyman's head with the steel chair if he had been in Cody's place on RAW.

Heyman acts as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns and manages quite possibly the most dominant stable in wrestling today. A threat of such kind, even if it's made in jest, shouldn't sit well with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns needs to make a call ASAP and have a talk with Ray about his tweet aimed at Heyman. He needs to make it clear to Ray that if threatens Heyman again, The Bloodline would have no choice but to pay him a visit.

Roman Reigns is fully focused on Cody Rhodes at the moment

Reigns and Rhodes battled in an instant classic at WrestleMania 39 last year. The Tribal Chief managed to retain his title, courtesy Solo Sikoa's interference that night.

This time around, Cody is hell-bent on making sure history doesn't repeat itself and he walks out of 'Mania with the title belt. Reigns has been champion for about four years now and will do everything in his power to put Rhodes down once and for all at The Show of Shows.

