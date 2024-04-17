Roman Reigns needs to move to Monday Night RAW in the 2024 WWE Draft

Roman Reigns has yet to make an appearance on WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes on April 7, 2024. Given his 1000-plus day reign as champion ended, the Stamford-based promotion needs to find the perfect storyline to get The Tribal Chief back on screen.

While there are many ways the promotion can do that, one of the best ways they can get him back on TV is by moving him to RAW in the upcoming draft. The reason behind it is a recent development that took place on SmackDown. On last week's episode of the blue show, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso.

While Sikoa mentioned the attack was carried out on the orders of The Tribal Chief, it did not seem that way. Also, The Enforcer mentioned something interesting. He said, "Losing has consequences." If Sikoa truly meant this, Reigns too could suffer the same fate as Jimmy.

Hence, it would be wise for The Head of the Table to avoid family drama and focus on his very successful individual career. He can do the same by moving to RAW, where apart from Jey Uso, he does not have any family members who might cause him harm.

Roman Reigns can challenge Damian Priest

Another reason why Roman Reigns must move to RAW is because given his current popularity. It's clear that he is a World Heavyweight Championship-caliber talent. Since Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown, it won't make sense for Reigns to challenge him.

Instead, he could go after Damian Priest and challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. In his prestigious career till now, Reigns has never won the World Heavyweight Title, and it's something he would like to add to his cabinet before he calls it a day.

Roman Reigns moving to Monday Night RAW creates many interesting feuds

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns achieved almost everything he could. That's the reason why many consider him to be the greatest of all time. Since it can be said that Reigns does not have too much to do on SmackDown, a move to RAW could open up the possibility of many great feuds.

For starters, the WWE Universe could witness a rivalry between him and CM Punk when the latter is cleared to return. Another interesting feud would be between Reigns and his former Shield partner Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre might also rekindle his feud with The Head of the Table if the latter returns as a babyface.

Therefore, there are many reasons why Roman Reigns should consider switching to the Adam Pearce-led brand. If he does so, it will be very interesting to see what he achieves on RAW.

