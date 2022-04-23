Roman Reigns News Roundup: Big match proposed for UK show, former rival wants a rematch with The Tribal Chief

Welcome to our weekly WWE Superstar-specific News Roundup, with this week's focus being Roman Reigns. There have been quite a few news stories about The Tribal Chief recently.

A few familiar foes have openly stated they want to face the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion again. One of them even named the time and place for the proposed match.

We also have a story from Triple H about Reigns, which illustrates how far the champion has come since 2019. So, without any further ado, let's dive right into these news stories.

#3. A challenge for The Tribal Chief in Cardiff

WWE is set to hold its first premium live event in the United Kingdom in over three decades in September, with the Principality Stadium in Cardiff being the venue. Drew McIntyre, who will have the UK crowd on his side, was asked by BT Sport who he wants to face at the show.

He was quick to name Roman Reigns as his preferred opponent. Here is what The Scottish Warrior said:

"Roman. He’s the Champion. I’ve been away from the title for a long time. We’re on a collision course. It is five months away, if somehow we could avoid each other for five months, it would be such a big match. Especially on UK soil, I can’t imagine the atmosphere for that match." (H/T: WWE on BT Sport)

McIntyre and Reigns last faced off at Survivor Series 2020, with the two of them being world champions of their respective brands. The former NXT Champion will want some revenge after interference from Jey Uso cost him the match.

#2. The Tonight Show did not want Roman Reigns in 2019

Triple H recently shared a story about Roman Reigns, who was rejected as a guest on The Tonight Show 2019. During an interview with The Athletic, The Game opened up about the debacle.

Triple H revealed that he was invited to the popular talk show but offered to send Reigns or Braun Strowman instead. However, those in charge weren't interested in either of them:

"Three years ago, ‘The Tonight Show’ would call and want a guest and ask for Triple H or The Undertaker or (John) Cena. There was a year I couldn’t make it work, and I asked them to pick Roman or Braun (Strowman). They weren’t interested… Now Roman is on that show on his own. It takes time. You’re building stars," said Triple H. (H/T: The Athletic)

This was brought up as an example of how far The Tribal Chief has come as a star, as he appeared on The Tonight Show last November. Triple H further stated that creating household names is a slow and steady process, citing Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch as the latest stars to join that category.

#1. Kevin Owens wants to face Roman Reigns in front of a full crowd

KO had some excellent matches with Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens has made it clear he wants to revisit his rivalry with Roman Reigns, but in front of a crowd this time. He challenged Reigns early in The Tribal Chief's Universal Championship reign, with three unsuccessful attempts across December 2020 and January 2021.

The acclaimed rivalry portrayed KO as a fighting babyface against the villainous Reigns. Speaking on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Owens stated his intention of taking on The Head of the Table again:

“There’s always Roman," said Owens. "I feel like Roman and I have unfinished business, and I think what we did at the beginning of last year in the ThunderDome in front of no audience really had people talking. I cannot imagine what we could do in front of full buildings together.” (H/T: Danny Hart of Sportskeeda)

It might take some work from WWE Creative for the two WrestleMania 38 main eventers to cross paths again. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are currently on different brands and portray heels on television.

