Roman Reigns' next big rivalry, dethrone top champion, and more - 4 potential feuds for Jacob Fatu in WWE

The Bloodline saga has been a major part of WWE's incredible rise in recent years. The combined effort of numerous creative minds and several incredible wrestling stars has led to one of the most intriguing long-term stories in wrestling history.

The legendary faction has changed dramatically in the past year and a half or so, however. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso both left the faction. Jimmy Uso was violently kicked out while The Rock and Roman Reigns were taking time away from television.

Now the group is comprised of Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga. With that being said, there is a lot of speculation that the group could soon be growing. Many believe Jacob Fatu is soon coming to the faction.

For now, that remains to be seen. Still, Jacob is seemingly all but guaranteed to be debuting on television sooner rather than later. Regardless of whether he's with The Bloodline or not, The Samoan Werewolf will certainly have major rivalries.

Below are four potential feuds for Jacob Fatu in WWE:

#4. He could feud with Solo Sikoa for The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

There is an assumption that many fans have regarding Jacob Fatu's role in WWE. It has become almost accepted that the athletic big man will join the Sports Entertainment juggernaut by aligning himself with The Bloodline.

This doesn't necessarily have to be the case, however. Instead of joining the feared faction, he could instead debut as opposition to the group. More specifically, The Samoan Werewolf could debut targeting Solo Sikoa.

Solo has taken it upon himself to become the new leader of the stable, and Fatu may not like that. He could target and feud with Solo while also fighting Tonga and Loa along the way. This would be a fascinating direction that swerves away from expectations.

#3. An NXT feud with Trick Williams could be possible

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams is on top of the world on the white and gold brand. After just a few years of regularly working on his game, the WWE Superstar has captured the NXT Championship. He defeated Ilja Dragunov for the gold before The Mad Dragon joined the main roster full-time.

While many believe that Jacob Fatu is heading straight to Friday Night SmackDown as part of WWE's main roster, there is no guarantee that this is the case. He could first debut on NXT and target the top star of the brand.

The Samoan Werewolf going after Trick Williams would make for compelling TV. Williams has reached heights higher than Fatu, but Jacob has more experience and is far more gritty. Can the flashy and smooth-talking Trick handle a dominant and destructive force like Fatu?

#2. Jacob Fatu could be Roman Reigns' kryptonite

Expand Tweet

As noted, Jacob Fatu is expected to debut in WWE soon, and most fans believe he will join The Bloodline. While nothing is confirmed, where there is this much smoke, there is also usually fire. There is likely something to this speculation.

If The Samoan Werewolf does debut in WWE as part of The Bloodline, his first rival could end up being who is seemingly now the former leader of the group. Jacob Fatu could feud with Roman Reigns upon The Tribal Chief's return to television.

Reigns will likely be gunning for this new Bloodline when he returns. Jacob Fatu could be the one who not only stands in Roman's way but is the kryptonite that prevents him from getting his hands on Solo Sikoa. A feud between Reigns and Fatu could be fantastic.

#1. He could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes at Backlash France [Image via WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes is the biggest active star in pro wrestling today. When it comes to full-time competitors, nobody gets the reaction that The American Nightmare does. This, along with his hard work and fantastic matches, has led to Cody becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

However, his journey to the top wasn't an easy one! The 38-year-old spent two years in a row challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Thankfully for himself and everyone else who feared The Bloodline, Cody finished his story at The Showcase of The Immortals last month.

However, defeating one member of The Bloodline doesn't mean Cody's story with the group is over. The Rock is gunning for Rhodes, but so might Jacob Fatu. There's a very real chance that Jacob will debut and attack Cody. From there, The Samoan Werewolf and The American Nightmare could have an incredible feud as The Bloodline vs. Rhodes continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback