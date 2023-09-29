Roman Reigns' next challenger confirmed: RAW star to return to SmackDown and feud with The Bloodline? Looking at the chances

Roman Reigns is all set to make his WWE comeback after a long hiatus since SummerSlam earlier this year. For those who may not be aware, The Tribal Chief is currently advertised for the October 13, 2023, and October 27, 2023, editions of WWE SmackDown.

Moreover, the company has also begun promoting Reigns for the October 14 house show scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The company has also started promoting a major Undisputed Universal Championship match, with Roman Reigns set to defend his title against Sami Zayn on the show. This match has raised speculation about WWE's intentions for Zayn as the next challenger for The Tribal Chief.

However, this does not appear to be the plan at this moment. Typically, the company turns live event matches into storylines, but Zayn is currently engaged in a feud with The Judgment Day. The match seems to be a random booking, which is common in house shows. Moreover, Roman Reigns is also rumored to initiate feuds against AJ Styles for Crown Jewel 2023 upon his comeback.

So, it does not seem like another feud between Reigns and Sami Zayn is currently in the arsenal of the Stamford-based promotion. Despite this, it would still be interesting to see how things unfold within The Bloodline Saga in the upcoming future, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will soon be making his presence felt on the blue brand.

Is WWE planning for the Roman Reigns and LA Knight rivalry?

Over the past couple of weeks, LA Knight has been dropping hints about a potential feud with The Tribal Chief upon his comeback. The self-proclaimed Megastar engaged in a backstage segment with Paul Heyman a few weeks back. Moreover, he also issued a challenge to every male champion, specifically mentioning Roman Reigns at the end of his promo.

There are also speculations that upon the return of The Tribal Chief, WWE may finally have something in store for Knight and Roman Reigns. A feud between these two superstars is something that the fans have been eagerly anticipating, significantly after the recent meteoric rise of LA Knight.

Furthermore, Knight is also expected to make his return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, where he is likely to announce himself as John Cena's tag team partner against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for Fastlane 2023. This tag team match could potentially set the stage for a feud between The Tribal Chief and the Megastar in the near future.

It would be interesting to see how the company manages the rivalry between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns amid Knight, who seems to be heading for a confrontation with The Bloodline as well.

