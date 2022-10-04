Roman Reigns continues to make history by passing another milestone as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Top star Roman Reigns has achieved another historical feat after he recently passed the six-month mark as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Head Of The Table has held the Universal title for over 750 days after he captured the title at the Payback event in August 2020. Reigns would then go on to add more gold to his trophy cabinet in April of this year after he defeated then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite having held championship gold for more than two years, Reigns appears to be showing no signs of slowing down, with yesterday marking six months since he beat Lesnar to become a double champ.

The Tribal Chief's next challenger comes in rather an unconventional form as he is set to take on YouTube star and WWE newcomer Logan Paul, with the two stars set to face off for the gold on Saturday, November 5th, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' place in WWE history

With WWE having played host to an incredible list of athletes and stars, it is hard for any fan to pin down who the greatest superstar of all time truly is.

Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman recently proclaimed that The Tribal Chief is the best superstar that WWE has ever had.

"I think in my heart of hearts, Roman Reigns is the GOAT. I think he's the greatest performer in WWE history. The declarative statement that Roman Reigns as the GOAT is factual because he has embraced it, because he knows it, because every step he takes is with the mindset that he is the greatest of all time and that he has to live up to that every micro-moment that he's on camera or he's not the greatest of all time," said Paul Heyman. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Heyman has been on Reigns' side for more than two years now, and during that time, The Tribal Chief has arguably produced his best-ever work both on the mic and in the ring.

