Roman Reigns to punish WWE Superstar for joining Seth Rollins’ stable as its 4th member? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in WWE since he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief was expected to show up the next week, but surprisingly, that didn't happen. However, that doesn't mean that the OTC is not keeping track of what's happening behind his back.

Knowing Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins in and out, Roman Reigns could be aware that the duo is looking for a fourth member for their faction. They have their eyes on the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn. And rumors suggest that the Honorary Uce can make the switch at any time.

Zayn's body language has also been different since his return to WWE after WrestleMania 41. It's highly speculated that he can turn heel and attack CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he is set to have a tag team bout with The Best in the World against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Roman Reigns has issues with Punk as well, but he will certainly punish Zayn if the latter joins Seth Rollins' faction as the fourth member. Zayn is a former member of the OG Bloodline. Roman Reigns wasn't keen on allying with him last year before Survivor Series: WarGames when they had to take on Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0.

However, the Head of the Table kept aside his differences with him and, looking at the bigger picture, took him in. Zayn and Reigns' past rivalry is hidden from none. The OTC was a heel then, and Sami was a babyface.

And now, it appears that the 40-year-old superstar is looking to win a world title in WWE, and his journey would be easy if he gets on the boat with Paul Heyman and The Visionary.

WWE veteran says Sami Zayn's heel turn can necessitate Roman Reigns' return

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer said Sami Zayn's heel turn would set up Roman Reigns' return to WWE.

"Coming up, if I’m just watching, I feel Sami’s going to turn. And you have three with Paul Heyman, and then that would set up the perfect Roman return, if you had Punk, Jey and Roman.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Tribal Chief will possibly align with CM Punk in case Zayn joins Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. He is already angry at Heyman for betraying him at WrestleMania 41. Zayn's possible heel turn will further add fuel to the fire.

It remains to be seen how the entire story will turn out. All eyes are on Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

