Roman Reigns could return immediately after 7-time WWE champion turns heel this month, says veteran

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. A wrestling veteran recently predicted an angle that could lead to the OTC's return.

Ad

The Head of the Table was embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk before being written off TV. He came up short in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows after Paul Heyman turned heel on both of his friends to side with The Visionary.

The following week, Roman Reigns became the first victim of the newly formed alliance of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman. CM Punk and Sami Zayn have since continued to feud with the heel group in the OTC's absence.

Ad

Trending

The two men will join forces for a tag team match against Rollins and Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer said seven-time WWE champion Sami Zayn could turn heel and align himself with Paul Heyman's faction, setting up the stage for Roman Reigns' return.

"Coming up, if I’m just watching, I feel Sami’s going to turn. And you have three with Paul Heyman, and then that would set up the perfect Roman return, if you had Punk, Jey and Roman.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Roman Reigns be at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

There's no word on when Roman Reigns will be back on TV. However, it is unlikely that he will be at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Interestingly, he is not even featured on the official poster for Money in the Bank on June 7. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the OTC won't be back for a while.

Ad

“I guess no Roman Reigns—they’re probably saving that for later. Roman Reigns isn’t coming back for a while. Exactly when, I’m not sure, but it’s not going to be for a while."

Expand Tweet

It looks like WWE is saving Reigns' return for SummerSlam this year. It's safe to assume that he is going to pick up where he left off. A match with Bron Breakker or Seth Rollins could be on the cards for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More