WWE drops major tease for fourth member of Seth Rollins' stable on RAW

History always repeats itself in WWE; it keeps the company rotating and allows for some interesting storylines. Currently, Seth Rollins is at the helm of his own stable, and given that he has three main enemies on RAW in CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, it's clear that he needs to recruit a third member.
In recent weeks, many fans have picked up on some interesting hints surrounding Sami Zayn. It seems he could now be in the same position as Seth Rollins when Triple H initiated "Plan B" against The Shield in 2014. This week on RAW, Sami also stood where Rollins was when he betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, possibly hinting that the former Intercontinental Champion could also follow the same path.
Rollins and Zayn are close friends outside of WWE, and many believed that the group would recruit the OG Bloodline member before he became a target for Bron Breakker.
The Visionary's new stable currently consists of Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Given that Heyman is working as a manager for the group, Rollins needs a fourth member for his faction, which could come in the form of Sami Zayn.
Much like when Jey Uso joined The Bloodline, it appears that Rollins will need to defeat him several times before he comes to the conclusion that he is better off joining them.
Will Sami Zayn turn heel at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?
Sami Zayn and CM Punk will team together to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24th. There is one more episode of RAW before the show, but it is possible that Zayn could turn following the match.
The Shield was able to defeat Evolution many times throughout their rivalry, but Rollins still opted to take what Triple H could offer him.
The situation here could be similar if Sami Zayn decides that Rollins could offer him a much better path to the World Championship or even part of the group as they push to be the biggest stable on WWE RAW.
It seems that without Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn could be looking for some new friends on the red brand.