  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns to quit WWE after The Rock chooses John Cena as his champion? Reasons explored

Roman Reigns to quit WWE after The Rock chooses John Cena as his champion? Reasons explored

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Mar 03, 2025 14:59 GMT
Roman Reigns, The Rock, John Cena
Roman Reigns, The Rock, John Cena [Image Source: WWE.com & WWE Deutschland's IG]

The Rock returned to WWE last month and made a bold statement that he wanted a corporate champion, a champion that would work for him. The Final Boss has finally put that plan into motion at Elimination Chamber by choosing John Cena to be that very person. However, this is something that may not sit well with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Ad

After what transpired, the Tribal Chief might decide to quit WWE. Well, he has a very good reason for that. After Reigns returned in August last year, he fought extremely hard to bring the Ula Fala back and restore the lost legacy of his family. However, The Rock choosing John Cena over him to dethrone Cody Rhodes was nothing less than a cold betrayal.

The OTC could view it as an act of treachery and why not? It seemingly shows that The Great One does not trust his own cousin to do that task. Roman Reigns could be reeling from the emotional fallout of what happened and decide to get himself out of this entire situation. With Rock and Cena taking over the place, Reigns could walk away from the company after WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Tribal Chief could disappear from WWE for months, shifting his focus to other aspects which could very well be Hollywood. Roman Reigns could return to WWE just when The Final Boss' reign of terror would be at its peak, spearheaded by his corporate champion, Cena. He could come back to put an end to The Rock's tyranny and reclaim his rightful place.

Ad

Well, the storyline will certainly take a very interesting turn if that happens. However, the above-mentioned angle is nothing but speculation.

Roman Reigns' involvement in The Rock's storyline to pave the way for their blockbuster match?

Whenever The Rock returns to WWE, the one superstar that fans often associate him with is Roman Reigns. A clash between the two icons is long overdue. However, The Final Boss' recent storyline involving John Cena and Cody Rhodes has once again reignited that very desire among the fans.

Ad

Reigns is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. Therefore, the OTC getting involved in the mix would mean that he stands against The Rock and Cena. This could very well enrage his cousin and why not? It could create a massive divide between The Tribal Chief and The Great One.

Well, that could be the very spark required to reignite the dream match between the two Samoans in WWE. Roman Reigns' potential involvement in this storyline could sow the seeds of his blockbuster match with The Rock. And what could be a better stage to witness this monumental showdown than WrestleMania 42?

Ad

The highly-anticipated dream match could indeed turn into reality next year at The Grandest Stage of Them All in New Orleans. However, it could only happen if Reigns steps into the fray in the current storyline involving The Final Boss. It is all speculation at this point.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी