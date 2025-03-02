Former WWE World Champion to return immediately after John Cena’s heel turn? Exploring potential reunion

The wrestling world is still in utter disbelief at what they witnessed from John Cena at Elimination Chamber. In a shocking turn of events, The Cenation Leader turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes after winning the Men's Chamber match. He joined forces with The Rock and made a defiant statement. The American Nightmare found himself all alone against two of the most dominant forces in WWE.

With a vulnerable Rhodes stranded alone, he could get some help from one of his allies and long-standing rival. Six-time world champion Roman Reigns could make a shocking return and join forces with the Undisputed WWE Champion. Everything that transpired lately has happened with the involvement of The Rock. And who knows The Great One better than Roman?

Besides, The Tribal Chief has quite a history with John Cena as well. He could, therefore, decide to help Cody Rhodes in his battle against the two superstars. With the 39-year-old potentially in the mix, this could eventually lead to a blockbuster tag team match. Rhodes and Reigns could reunite to face Cena and The Rock on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes mended fences last year when they teamed up at Bad Blood to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Therefore, the OTC has a very good reason to help his former rival against John Cena and his cousin. Well, if Reigns does so, it could also sow the seeds of his highly anticipated match with The Rock, which could happen at WrestleMania 42.

However, this is currently speculation as it will all depend on whether The Final Boss competes at The Show of Shows this year. Regardless of what transpires, Cena's heel turn has certainly left the WWE Universe berserk.

John Cena to have a singles feud with Roman Reigns this year?

John Cena and Roman Reigns are two of the most iconic names in WWE. They have locked horns in several matches in the past. Fans have been wondering whether 2025 will see another chapter between the two stars as The Cenation Leader is in his final run in the company.

Well, a singles feud between Reigns and Cena seems unlikely. It is because the 16-time World Champion would have very limited appearances and WWE will look to make the most out of it. John Cena's final run is expected to be all about elevating upstarts and passing the torch.

With Roman Reigns being an established name, it is highly unlikely that the two will renew a fresh feud with each other. Some of the potential names The Cenation Leader can have a feud with are Gunther, Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre.

However, John Cena is now all focused on Cody Rhodes as he will compete against the latter at WrestleMania 41. Can he win his 17th World Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Only time will tell.

