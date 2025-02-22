Will The Rock be at WrestleMania 41? Likely direction explored

The Rock made an electrifying return on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired from New Orleans. With just a single appearance, he has set the wrestling world abuzz and made The Road to WrestleMania blazing hot again. But the biggest question that has been on the fans' minds since his return is will The Final Boss be at The Show of Shows?

Well, it seems very likely. The WrestleMania season is in full swing and Rock's WWE return might not be limited to just a single appearance. The Great One is expected to be in Las Vegas for The Showcase of the Immortals. While his appearance at the event seems inevitable, the 52-year-old may not compete in a match at the grand spectacle this year.

Regardless, The Rock's storyline with Cody Rhodes, which took a new turn on SmackDown, may continue all the way to 'Mania. The Final Boss wants Rhodes' soul. He tried to manipulate the latter into joining the dark side. The Hollywood icon is likely to have a major involvement in The American Nightmare's storyline for The Show of Shows.

Rock could continue to haunt Cody Rhodes on SmackDown as the latter heads to WrestleMania 41 to defend his World Title. The Final Boss is currently driven by a desire to mold the 39-year-old into a corporate champion. And he could end up doing so at The Show of Show by turning Rhodes into a heel during the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

However, if this plan does not come to fruition, The Rock could decide to crush The American Nightmare's dreams by costing him his coveted belt in Las Vegas.

The aforementioned angle is mere speculation at the moment. The fans will need to tune in to find out what twists and turns await on The Road to WrestleMania moving forward.

What does The Rock have to say regarding a match with Cody Rhodes?

The Rock's recent return to WWE has once again breathed new life into Cody Rhodes' storyline. Since their tense interaction on SmackDown, the one question that has been on everyone's minds is will it lead to their highly anticipated match in WWE?

However, The Brahma Bull had a different opinion when asked about the same. During his appearance in the post-show interview, the 52-year-old stated that his storyline with Rhodes is far greater than a title or a square-off in a ring. He believes that it does not necessarily have to culminate in a match.

The Rock emphasized more on the aspect of storytelling. According to him, it is a clash between The Final Boss, a corporate character who is at the top, and the company's biggest star. This makes it quite obvious that the Hollywood icon wants to show the magic of storytelling without the need for a physical showdown. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.

