Roman Reigns reacts to big SummerSlam 2023 announcement

Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter to share his reaction to WWE officially confirming that pre-sale tickets for SummerSlam 2023 are now available.

The next edition of the biggest wrestling event of the summer will take place at Ford Field in Detroit and is expected to be packed with all of the company's top stars. WWE has been on a hot streak of late, with most of their shows selling out quickly, and the pre-sale announcement is undoubtedly a significant development that has attracted fans' attention online.

SummerSlam will surely not go down without The Tribal Chief's presence, and as expected, he had a simple yet effective message for all the members of the WWE Universe who wish to attend the show. Here's what Reigns tweeted:

"You know what to do. ☝🏽 #SummerSlam," wrote The Bloodline Leader.

Roman Reigns last competed at WrestleMania 39, and much to the disappointment of many viewers, didn't let Cody Rhodes complete his story by defeating The American Nightmare in a memorable world title match.

As confirmed by various sources, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion will not be in action at the upcoming Backlash show as he will reportedly also not be on TV during the build-up to the event, which has revolved around Cody Rhodes' potential first-time-ever clash with Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns' match will likely be one of the top bouts at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Despite his unfortunate loss at WrestleMania, many fans still support Cody Rhodes as the superstar who should dethrone Roman Reigns. As of this writing, there are no updates regarding the creative plans for Reigns, as he looks set to cross 1000 days as Universal Champion after May 27, 2023.

Roman Reigns is currently advertised for SummerSlam, and there is every chance he might even wrestle before the massive event. However, we'll have to wait for more concrete backstage information regarding his planned opponent, who could also be a fresh babyface he hasn't faced before in WWE.

Considering the historical importance of SummerSlam, the promotion will ideally stack the card with high-profile contests, with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' singles match being one of the rumored options.

There have also been conflicting reports doing the rounds regarding Brock Lesnar's match at the show, as fans were initially led to believe he might finally have a long-awaited showdown with Gunther.

The SummerSlam poster has given fans an idea of who the top talents are heading into SummerSlam, and in case you haven't seen it already, you can do it right here.

