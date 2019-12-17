Roman Reigns reacts to his loss at WWE TLC

Roman Reigns and King Corbin had an epic encounter last night when the two collided in a tables, ladders, and chairs match at WWE TLC. Although The Big Dog seemed to be the favorite heading into the battle, the presence of Dolph Ziggler, The Revival, and his court jesters, turned the match in favor of Corbin. A Zigzag followed by a Shatter Machine and then an End of Days on a steel chair allowed The King to defeat Roman Reigns at the event.

He earned the three count over the former WWE Champion but the fight was far from being over. Reigns and Corbin would battle in the backstage area throughout the night and in the closing moments of the pay-per-view, the fans witnessed The Lone Wolf getting speared off the stage level.

WWE TLC 2019

Even though he was not successful in winning the match against King Corbin, Roman Reigns seems satisfied with what went down later on the show. The Big Dog took to Twitter to comment on the scenario and stated how he couldn't let Corbin getaway after the 4-on-1 attack.

Couldn’t let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I’m DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning... pic.twitter.com/G9sTPsC3o2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 16, 2019

King Corbin is yet to react to the beatdown he suffered at the hands of Roman Reigns at TLC. However, before the backstage assault, Corbin was asked to comment on his match and there he justified the support from Ziggler, The Revival, and others, by stating that they are tired of Reigns being the locker room leader of the Blue brand.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin is very much alive and it will be interesting to see what goes down on the forthcoming edition of SmackDown.