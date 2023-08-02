Roman Reigns' real-life best friend to make WWE return after 277 days at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SummerSlam is just a handful of days away, and the card is seemingly finalized with eight big-time bouts booked. While the matches appear to be known, some stars aren't officially listed to appear who could end up being involved thanks to the SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim.

Former United States Champion R-Truth is one of those superstars. Truth has been absent for over 270 days after injuring his leg in a spot gone wrong during a guest appearance on NXT. Roman Reigns' good friend has been working hard to return.

While it hasn't yet been confirmed, Grayson Waller may end up in the match too. Since Truth was injured in a match with the cocky Australian, it would be appropriate for the long-time veteran to return seeking revenge.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Reigns talked about his friendship with R-Truth several years ago. The multi-time world champion noted that he and Truth are best friends and that he sees the comedic superstar as being like blood.

If R-Truth does return in the Battle Royal, both men could have major spotlights at one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year. Who knows, both men could even potentially win their big matches. That's, of course, assuming Truth is added to the bout.

Roman Reigns could have a storyline with R-Truth after SummerSlam

Given their long-standing friendship, Reigns and R-Truth would likely love to work together in the near future. While their placement on the card is typically quite different, the decision could be made shortly.

Roman Reigns will likely end his feud with Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023. At the very least, their story will probably take a short break. As a result, The Tribal Chief will not have anything to do immediately following The Biggest Party of the Summer.

This would leave Reigns open to a short-term storyline with R-Truth. If the former 24/7 Champion were to win the SummerSlam Battle Royal, perhaps he could be allowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the end, The Head of the Table will make short work of Truth, but they could work together for potentially one last time. Given R-Truth's age, he likely can't bump regularly for much longer. A short post-Premium Live Event story may be their final opportunity.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.